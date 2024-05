Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter to enter plea Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, is expected to enter a not guilty plea Tuesday to bank fraud and tax charges that he allegedly illegally transferred almost $17 million from the baseball star's bank account. However, the not guilty plea is a formality, as federal prosecutors previously announced that Mizuhara will plead guilty at a later date as part of a plea deal. CBS News' Adam Yamaguchi reports.