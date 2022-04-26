CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 likely won't be until July, but there are already great deals on furniture available now. Amazon

Furniture often goes on sale for Amazon Prime Day, which is likely happening in July 2022. But in the meantime, there are plenty of great furniture deals at Amazon right now. From Ikea alternatives to eye-catching coffee tables, we've found reduced prices on brands like Better Homes and Gardens, Christopher Knight Home and more now.

Simple home office solution: L-shaped desk with bookshelves, $124 (reduced from $220)

Alternative to the Ikea Billy bookcase: Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $99 (reduced from $160)

Save almost $150 on a new dresser: Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $266 (reduced from $400)

Below are best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. These affordable pieces can upgrade your home office, living room and more.

Zinus Mia metal platform bed frame

Amazon

What's the secret to furnishing a new guest bedroom on the cheap? Key pieces from Amazon, including this remarkably affordable bed frame. This simple bed comes with wood slats, so no box spring is required, and is easily customizable -- choose either the version that comes with a headboard, or use your own. Amazon reviewers rate this bestselling bed at 4.6 stars out of 5.

Prices start at $72 for a narrow twin without headboard, and go up to $148 for a king size without headboard. The version with a headboard is actually cheaper -- you'll pay just $139 for a king size with headboard.

Zinus Mia metal platform bed frame, $72 and up (reduced from $99 and up)

Need a mattress to go with this new bed? Amazon has you covered there as well -- you can get Amazon's bestselling mattress, the 4.4-star Novilla 10-inch medium memory foam mattress, starting at $224 (reduced from $292) for a twin size. The Novilla 12-inch mattress is also on sale, if you're looking for more cushioning.

Novilla 10" memory foam mattress, $224 and up (reduced from $292 and up)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser

Amazon

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $266 (reduced from $400)

L-shaped desk with bookshelves

Ameriwood Home via Amazon

This L-shaped desk is designed to fit neatly in a corner to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. Find it in five colors.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves, $124 (reduced from $220)

Atlantic Oskar 65" five-shelf bookcase

Amazon

Find this five-shelf bookcase that's similar to Ikea's bestselling Billy bookcase in two colors. Fill it with books, collectibles, office essentials and more.

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $99 (reduced from $160)

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase

This Better Homes and Gardens organizer that's reminiscent of an Ikea Kallax unit comes in three colors and measures at 15.35" x 44.65" x 44.21". Its open-back design makes cord management easy.

Better Homes and Gardens nine-cube organizer storage bookcase, $131 (reduced from $140)

Neo Chair

Amazon

If you aren't ready to spend a few hundred dollars on a home-office chair, go for the Neo Chair. It's one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support at a much lower price point. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of colors, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels.

At just $65 (plus free shipping) on Amazon, the Neo Chair's price is hard to beat.

Neo Chair, $65 (reduced from $105)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That's unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Join Amazon Prime (monthly), $14.99

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Convenience Concepts via Amazon

Check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern coffee table with glass sides. Pick from six colors; prices vary.

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table (40" x 17.75" x 37"), $104 (reduced from $114)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

Amazon

This small, oval-shaped, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass or so you have multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, florals arrangements and candles. The table is 13-inches high.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black, $320 (reduced from $358)

