Samsung just introduced the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. Here's what's new, and where to get the best deal

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new Samsung S22 Ultra phone features upgraded cameras for night photography and an S-Pen. Samsung

On Wednesday, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. The latest iterations of Samsung's 5G flagship phone, all available for pre-order now, feature some nice upgrades over last year's model: an improved camera, a new front-and-back Gorilla Glass design and a powerful new Qualcomm processor.

Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22, including it's key specs, what's new and where to buy it.

Meet the Samsung Galaxy S22 family

The key difference between Samsung's new Galaxy S22 smartphone models is the size. The base model Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $799 and features a 6.1-inch screen (1080 x 2340 resolution). The larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $999 and features a 6.6-inch screen (1080 x 2340). The largest and most expensive model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, has an 6.8-inch screen (1440 x 3088) and a built-in S Pen. Its price starts at $1,199.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S21 before it, the new generation of Galaxy S22 phones all feature 120 Hz refresh for smoother gaming and scrolling (something the base model iPhone 13 lacks), facial recognition, IP68 water and dust protection and support for wireless charging. The Android 12 phones all have 8 GB of RAM (the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 12 GB version available at an additional cost), and offer 128 GB and 256 GB storage options (the Galaxy S22 Ultra has 512 GB and 1TB storage options at an additional cost).

The phones are scheduled for release February 25. Pre-orders have started now. Samsung is offering a number of promotions on the phone if you order direct, including a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (Ultra buyers can upgrade to 512 GB for free). Plus, you'll get up to $250 worth of instant Samsung credit to spend on whatever goodies you want. Enhanced trade-in credits are available as well.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB) with $150 Samsung Credit eCertificate, $799

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB) with $200 Samsung Credit eCertificate, $999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB) with $250 Samsung Credit eCertificate, $1,199

What's new with the Samsung Galaxy S22

There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features better optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus feature a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, has a 100 MP (f/2.2) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4, f/4.9) telephoto. There's a front-facing selfie cam, too -- it's 10 MP on the Galaxy S22 and S22+, and 40 MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition to the 120 Hz refresh, gamers will appreciate the upgraded processor -- the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a snappy new 4 nm Qualcomm chip, Samsung's fastest yet.

Another new feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy just about anywhere smartphones are sold. Best Buy, for example is offering a free memory upgrade and a $200 gift card deal when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the best place to pick up the new Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra is Samsung itself. The manufacturer is offering the same free memory upgrade, with up to $250 in Samsung Credit eCertificates. You'll also find a wider range of color options at Samsung, too.

In short, you can snag an extra $50 in credit by pre-ordering directly from Samsung. Again, the phone officially launches February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22 with free upgrade to 256 GB

Samsung

Enjoy a free upgrade to 256 GB memory with a pre-order of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 from Samsung, plus get $150 in credit. Eight color options are available; Samsung.com-exclusive colors are delayed until March 8.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB) with $150 Samsung Credit eCertificate, $799

Samsung Galaxy S22+ with free upgrade to 256 GB

Samsung

Enjoy a free upgrade to 256 GB memory with a pre-order of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung, plus get $200 in credit. Eight color options are available.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB) with $200 Samsung Credit eCertificate, $999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with free upgrade to 512 GB

Samsung

Enjoy a free upgrade to 512 GB memory with a pre-order of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung, plus get $250 in credit.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB) with $250 Samsung Credit eCertificate, $1,199

Related content on CBS Essentials: