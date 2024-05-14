How to watch Caitlin Clark play in the 2024 WNBA season opener game tonight: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever's newest star, plays her first professional regular season game tonight when the Fever face the Connecticut Sun. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is bringing new attention to the league following her record-breaking final season as an Iowa Hawkeye.

Keep reading for all the information you need to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun basketball game today.

How and when to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game tonight

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA game will be played on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The game will air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+, Sling TV, WNBA League Pass ($35 per year) and the other live TV streaming platforms featured below.

How to watch tonight's Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't include ESPN2, or you've given up cable completely, you can still watch today's Fever vs. Sun game live. You can even watch the game for free.

One of the most cost-effective ways to today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch Caitlin Clark play today, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier ($15 for the first month). To watch her throughout the season, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier (recommended).

The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add NBA games to your roster with the Sports Extra package to watch NBA TV for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS or ION, you won't be able to watch Clark's games airing on CBS and ION with Sling TV. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch the most Indiana Fever games, we suggest a subscription to Fubo.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and ABC.

You get access to WNBA basketball, NHL, MLB and Monday Night Football NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch today's game for free on Fubo, which gives you the most access to the most Indiana Fever games this season. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC, ESPN, CBS, ESPN, NBA TV and ION, all the networks airing Fever games this season. In addition to WNBA basketball, Fubo also gives subscribers access to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch today's game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to WNBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. Sports enthusiasts wanting to level up coverage can add the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV and MLB TV. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark play this season, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Fever vs. Sun game live for free



You can watch today's game, and Indiana Fever games airing on CBS, ABC and ESPN this season, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 WNBA season, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

If you want to catch the Fever vs. Sun game on the go, you can subscribe to ESPN+ and get access to today's game and so much more. ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

Note: A subscription to ESPN+ does not include access to ESPN. To watch ESPN, you'll need a cable subscription, or a subscription to a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV and the streamers featured above.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer, including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

2024 WNBA Season: Caitlin Clark's full schedule

Below is the Fever's full 2024 preseason and regular season schedule. All times Eastern.

5/3/24 Wings 79, Fever 76



5/9/24 Fever 83. Dream 80

5/14/24 @ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN 2)

5/16/24 vs. New York, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

5/18/24 @ New York, 1 p.m. (ABC)

5/20/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

5/22/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

5/24/24 @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m (ION)

5/25/24 @ Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/28/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/30/24 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/1/24 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/2/24 @ New York, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/7/24 @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/10/24 @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/13/24 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

6/16/24 vs. Chicago, 12 p.m. (CBS)

6/19/24 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/21/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/23/24 @ Chicago, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/27/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/30/24 @ Phoenix, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

7/2/24 @ Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

7/6/24 vs. New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

7/10/24 vs. Washington, 12 p.m. (NBA TV)

7/12/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

7/14/24 @ Minnesota, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

7/17/24 @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

8/16/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

8/18/24 vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

8/24/24 @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/26/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/28/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/30/24 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/1/24 @ Dallas, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/4/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9/6/24 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/8/24 vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

9/11/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/13/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/15/24 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

9/19/24 @ Washington, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

2024 WNBA Season: Key dates

Below are the key dates, including the 2024 WNBA Playoffs and 2024 WNBA Finals.