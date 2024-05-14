Sage, a miniature poodle, wins the Westminster Dog Show

A miniature poodle named Sage won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night.

Sage bested six other finalists to claim the best in show award at the United States' most illustrious canine event.

Non-Sporting Group winner Sage competes in the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show - Show Night at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 13, 2024, in New York City. Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Each stood, strode and sought to shine before the judge at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

In all, more than 2,500 dogs spanning about 200 breeds and varieties entered the show. They're judged according to which one best matches the "standard," or ideal, for its breed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.