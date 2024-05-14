Watch CBS News
U.S.

Sage, a miniature poodle, wins the Westminster Dog Show

/ AP

5/14: CBS Morning News
5/14: CBS Morning News 20:36

A miniature poodle named Sage won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night.

Sage bested six other finalists to claim the best in show award at the United States' most illustrious canine event.

148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Sage
Non-Sporting Group winner Sage competes in the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show - Show Night at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 13, 2024, in New York City.  Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

Each stood, strode and sought to shine before the judge at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

In all, more than 2,500 dogs spanning about 200 breeds and varieties entered the show. They're judged according to which one best matches the "standard," or ideal, for its breed.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on May 14, 2024 / 11:06 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.