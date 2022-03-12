Apple Watch Series 7 is back on sale: What you need to know (and where to get the best deal)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple's latest smartwatch, and it comes with features like improved build and a bigger, better display Apple

With updates like a bigger screen, faster charging capability and better build, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a practical upgrade for many Apple Watch owners. The smartwatch has unsurprisingly racked up rave reviews from users. And while it is Apple's latest watch release, it's $50 off at both Amazon and Walmart right now following the Apple Spring Event.

The Apple Watch Series 7, which starts at $399 if you buy direct from Apple, is more of an iterative update. But it does have those marquee features that many users will find appealing. With narrower bezels compared to older models, it comes with an OLED display that's 20% bigger than that on the Apple Watch Series 6 and 50% bigger than on the Apple Watch Series 3. This larger, always-on display is also 70% brighter now when your wrist is down and now has a crack-resistant front crystal over 50% thicker than that of the Series 6.

The Series 7 also boasts 33% faster charging and an IP6X certification that means it's not only water-resistant but dust-resistant as well. Of course, it also inherits many of the Series 6's vital features, including a blood oxygen sensor and electrodes that can take an ECG on-demand and provide alerts when it detects an irregular heartbeat.

Apple Watch Series 7: $349

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available.

The base model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $349 right now on Amazon and at Walmart, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $449. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)

The best deals on older Apple Watch models

If the Apple Watch Series 7 is a little too pricey for you, consider one of the older models, which are still available: the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 3: $169 and up

Best Buy

If just the basics will do, pick up the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3. It is water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors heart rate, sends irregular heart rhythm notifications and has an altimeter. It also has an emergency SOS option to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38 mm), $169 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $199 (reduced from $229)

Apple Watch SE: $249 and up

Walmart

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE connects to cellular (requires activation and a monthly fee), which means that you can use it to make calls, send texts, stream music and much more, even without your phone nearby. Its Retina display is 30% larger than the display on the Series 3. It also has fall detection (great for older adults) and many other additional features.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $249 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (40 mm), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (refurbished): $259 and up

Walmart

In addition to the features of the SE, the Series 6 comes in a ton of colors, as well as a choice between an aluminum, stainless steel or titanium construction. It also boasts a built-in blood oxygen sensor for on-demand or background readings and electrodes that can take an ECG at any time and warn of heartbeat irregularities. Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6 itself, and you'll be hard pressed to find a new-in-package model cheaper than you'll find the Apple Watch Series 7 new at Amazon. That said, if you're willing to settle for a refurbished watch, you can find a few Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon.

Prices for refurbished Apple Watches vary by color. The best best refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 deal on Amazon is for the silver aluminum color (GPS version) -- it's just $259 right now. If you want to add cellular functionality, the space grey color with a black sport band can be had for $299 refurbished, while the silver aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 with a white sport band is $305 refurbished.

Apple Watch Series 6 (refurbished), $259 and up (reduced from $340)

Don't forget to pick up extra Apple Watch bands

Apple

Apple Watches are very versatile. Looks-wise, not only can you swap out Apple Watch faces to match your mood, outfit and activity, but you can also switch out the bands as well. These Apple Watch bands let you keep the look of your Apple Watch fresh and appropriate with their different colors, style and material. Plus, swapping them is a snap -- literally.

(For more options, check out our picks for the best Apple Watch bands.)

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap

Nordstrom

Upgrade your watch band with this scratch-resistant stainless steel strap. It has a buckle closure and is available in silver and graphite for the Apple Watch 7 and older.

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap (black), $120

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap (scratch-resistant stainless steel), $250

Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band

Nordstrom

Make your Apple Watch look more formal with this mesh band from Coach, which has an eye-catching, two-tone blossom appliqué and a safety clasp closure. Coach also has a wide variety of Apple Watch bands for more options.

Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band, $125

Apple Watch Milanese loop band

Amazon

Fully magnetic and fully adjustable, Apple's Milanese loop band is a luxurious Apple Watch band option that's woven on specialized Italian machines. It's compatible with 42 mm, 44 mm and 45 mm models.

Apple Watch Milanese loop band, $99

Apple Watch Sport loop band

Amazon

You need a soft, lightweight and breathable Apple Watch band for working out. For that, the Apple's Sport loop band may be the ticket thanks to its durable-layer, dense loop nylon weave. It snaps onto 38 mm, 40 mm and 41 mm models with ease.

Apple Watch Sport loop band, $49

Apple Watch leather link band

Amazon

Looking for an Apple Watch band for casual business meetings? The Apple Watch leather link band might do the trick. It's made of Venezia leather handcrafted in Italy and hidden magnets for quick and easy adjustments in fit. It's compatible with 38mm, 40mm and 41mm models.

Apple Watch leather link band, $99

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack)

Amazon

Grab a five-pack of these uber-affordable silicone Apple Watch bands to switch your look anytime. They come in four sizes, to fit the watch you own, plus in seven colors.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack), $11 after coupon (reduced from $20)

