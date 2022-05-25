Best gaming TVs for PS5, XBox X and high-end PC gamers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gaming on a TV can offer a better view and more immersive experience for both console and PC gamers. However, you don't want to use just any television for gaming. You'll want a TV with a great 4K display, low input lag, and a high refresh rate to really get the most out of your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox X.

Upgrade to a curved TV: 55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

Good mix of quality and value: 65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Save big on last year's model: 65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,700 (reduced from $2,600)

We've compiled the top gaming TV options for a wide range of budgets and preferences, from OLED displays with individualized pixels that provide a crisp picture, to LED and QLED options that reduce the risk of burn-in. We've even found ultra-thin and curved TVs that boost immersion and are ideal for a gaming setup.

If you're looking to save on your gaming TV purchase, check out our early Amazon Prime Day TV deals coverage to see what discounts you can expect on a wide range of TVs -- including many of the ones on this list. You might also want to check out these pre-Amazon Prime Day deals on LG OLED TVs.

Best TVs for gaming

We found a number of great gaming TVs on sale now. Keep reading to find the best gaming TV for you.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV

This Samsung smart TV is a great option if you prefer a QLED Display rather than an OLED display. While some prefer OLED TVs because they provide a crisper display, some gamers don't like it because of concerns about burn-in.

Samsung offers a couple of great gaming-specific features in their QLED 4K TV Series. The first is super ultrawide gameview, a setting that adjusts your screen ratio to 21:9 or 32:9. It also has game bar, an onscreen menu designed for gamers. You can make real-time adjustments to screen ratio, FPS, HDR and wireless headset settings, and even conduct an input lag check while playing.

You can snag the 2021 model at a huge discount and still get a great gaming TV, or splurge on the 2022 model if you want the latest tech.

65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,700 (reduced from $2,600)

The 2022 version adds object tracking sound pro, a 3D audio technology that makes sound seem as if its coming directly from the action on the screen.

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2022), $2,200 (reduced from $2,600)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultrawide gameview and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

This smart TV from LG features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate for efficient performance while gaming. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly.

This LG OLED TV includes a game-optimizer-setting menu that makes it easy to toggle between modes while playing. Different options are available to smooth out gameplay, reduce latency and improve performance.

48" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $997 (reduced from $1,500)

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,097 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

LG OLED evo G1 series 4K smart TV

The G1 series is a more premium line of LG OLED TVs. It's a step up from the C1 series in lag time and display quality, while incorporating all of the key gaming benefits of the C1 series: 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the game optimizer menu.

In addition to those features, the G1 series is built with LG's next-generation OLED display panel. This makes for a brighter TV viewing experience, which can be ideal for seeing all of the details in darker games. The technology also has one of the lowest input lag rates that you can find in a gaming TV, with a 1-millisecond response time.

The 65-inch model is currently on deep discount at Amazon -- you can save more than $1,000 now.

55" LG OLED evo G1 series, $1,397

65" LG OLED evo G1 series, $1,997 (reduced from $3,000)

77" LG OLED evo G1 series, $3,297

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV

This Sony TV offers beautiful picture quality and excellent color accuracy thanks to its 4K HDR display. It features the Sony XR processor that provides high contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and vibrant colors.

The model is an especially great choice for PlayStation 5 gamers: It adjusts its picture settings automatically when it detects gameplay, and boasts auto HDR tone mapping, a PS5/Bravia TV gaming exclusive.

55" Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV, $945

65" Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV, $1,020

75" Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV, $1,500

TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV

The TCL 6-series Roku Smart TV features Dolby Vision HDR for a higher picture quality. It also features 240 contrast control zones that enhance depth and make lights and darks really pop.

It has some features designed to optimize the gaming experience. Variable refresh rate provides a faster response while gaming, while auto game mode provides smoother actions and gameplay.

55" TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV, $698

65" TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV, $998 (reduced from $1200)

75" TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV 75 inch, $1,300 (reduced from $1400)

