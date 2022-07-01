The best Spanx deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't the only big sale in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off as early as July 6 for select cardmembers, and opens to the public July 15.

Nordstrom released a preview of their annual can't-miss event, so you can see what'll be on sale and start building your wishlist. Below are the best Spanx deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, plus everything you need to know about the sale. We've also rounded up some great Spanx deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort, $48 (reduced from $72)

Spanx Suit Your Fancy strapless cupped mid-thigh bodysuit, large (black), $80 (reduced from $148)

Spanx produces stylish, sculpting and supportive shape-wear and attire. The brand offers leggings, bras, underwear and activewear. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you'll find great deals on popular Spanx faux-leather leggings, yoga pants, tennis skirts and bodysuits.

The best Spanx deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Here are the best deals on Spanx from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview. You can't buy these items today at the sale price, but you can add them to your Nordstrom wishlist.

Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings: $65

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings: $73

Add a little bit of extra shine to your wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux-leather leggings by Spanx. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the glossy version of these popular leggings will be reduced from $110 to $73.

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $73 (reduced from $110)

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort: $48

Hit the courts, trail, or just lounge around in style with this sweat-wicking, sculpting skort equipped with plenty of pockets for added convenience. This trendy tennis skirt is $24 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort, $48 (reduced from $72)

Spanx OnCore mid-thigh shaper bodysuit: $65

This lightweight, sculpting bodysuit has bonded front panels and edge-bonded sides for a comfortable but overall slimming effect. It will be $33 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Spanx OnCore mid-thigh shaper bodysuit, $65 (reduced from $98)

Spanx OnCore high-waist mid-thigh shorts: $52

This pair of lightweight sculpting shorts is available in four shades and in standard and plus sizes. On sale for $26 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Spanx OnCore high-waist mid-thigh shorts, $52 (reduced from $78)

Spanx Booty Boost yoga pants: $65

These flared yoga pants feature a contoured waistband and are made with sculpting, sweat-wicking fabric. Great for everything from the gym to your post-workout brunch plans, these stylish pants are $33 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Spanx Booty Boost yoga pants, $65 (reduced from $98)

The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Spanx and other leggings



The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't the only place to score big savings on Spanx and other leggings and workout wear. Early Amazon Prime Day deals are available to shop now, including discounts on Spanx bodysuits, sculpting leggings and more.

Spanx Suit Your Fancy strapless cupped mid-thigh bodysuit: $80 and up

Save up to 46% on select sizes of this strapless sculpting bodysuit from Spanx. It's available in two colors. The price varies by size and color. The price listed below is for the black bodysuit in a size large.

Spanx Suit Your Fancy strapless cupped mid-thigh bodysuit, large (black), $80 (reduced from $148)

Spanx faux leather moto leggings: $139 and up

Combine chic style and comfort with these faux-leather moto leggings from Spanx. Select sizes and colors are currently up to $11 off, including the color pictured in a size large.

Spanx faux leather moto leggings, large (very black), $139 (reduced from $150)

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket: $24

These moisture-wicking, cross-waist leggings come in a range of colors and inseams, and in standard and plus sizes. Prices range from $20 to $44, based on size and color. The price listed below is for the white leggings in a size medium.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket, medium (white), $24 and up (reduced from $44)

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings: $32 and up

These sweat-wicking compression leggings can help prevent chafing while keeping you warm during chilly morning workouts. Prices vary based on size; the price listed below is for a size medium.

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $32 and up (reduced from $50)

