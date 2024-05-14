The new Outdoor Rolling Duffle from Away is the perfect companion for your extended vacation

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

Have you planned a summer vacation yet? Make the season count by taking an extended trip this year.

Wherever you roam this year on summer vacation, you're going to need some reliable luggage to take with you. If you're looking for a rugged bag that's big enough to take on a lengthy trip, you should consider Away's new 85L Outdoor Rolling Duffle.

As part of Away's expanded Outdoor Collection, meant to take you anywhere under the sun, this wheeled duffle is a great option for traveling with whatever gear you'll need on your adventures this summer. It's made from recycled, water- and abrasion-resistant materials to keep your gear safe no matter what the elements have in mind. Super packable, easy to carry and available in multiple colors, this might be your new favorite carry-on. It's available at Away, starting today.

Away Outdoor Rolling Duffle: $395

Away

Away's latest luggage option, the Outdoor Rolling Duffle, is perfect for any summer excursion. This large rolling duffel bag is designed for longer trips where you need to pack bulky gear for outdoor activities. The included compression straps make it easy to fit even more clothes and gear inside.

This duffle is an addition to Away's Outdoor Collection, made for anyone who loves to travel while appreciating the beauty of nature. This duffle and the brand's other companion pieces focus on function and durability when used outdoors (or anywhere your travels take you).

This 85L capacity bag is built tough to handle any destination. It's composed of recycled, abrasion-resistant materials to withstand the elements, so come rain, sleet and shine, your things are safe and protected -- and your bag will be fine, too.

It has oversized all-terrain wheels and grab handles to make hauling it as easy as wheeling around a hard-side bag in an airport. You can prop it up with a kickstand while you're waiting around for the plane to board.

This rugged yet sleek roller bag represents some of the best of what Away has to offer. It's durable and rugged while sleek and polished at the same time, making for a very attractive bag. This summer, it can be your ultimate travel companion no matter where you buy a ticket to. It's your excuse to see the world while bringing a small part of yours with you.

Pick yours up now in jet black, forest green and navy blue at Away.

