Michael Cohen returns to Trump trial for second day of testimony

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at KatesG@cbsnews.com or grahamkates@protonmail.com

Georgia court will review decision allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case

Georgia court will review decision allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case

At Trump trial, defense grills Stormy Daniels in her final day on the stand

At Trump trial, defense grills Stormy Daniels in her final day on the stand

Trump trial key witness Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday

Trump trial key witness Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday

Michael Cohen, key witness against Trump, testifies about "hush money" payments

Michael Cohen, key witness against Trump, testifies about "hush money" payments

Michael Cohen returns for second day of testimony at Trump trial

Michael Cohen returns for second day of testimony at Trump trial

Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels payment at Donald Trump's criminal trial

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On