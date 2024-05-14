Best deals on microSD memory cards: Save up to 41%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Face it: You take a lot of photos. And now that summer vacations around around the corner, you're going to be taking a lot more. But where are you going to store all of that?

Many of our day-to-day gadgets -- like smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, drones, action cameras and handheld gaming devices -- can store documents, photos, video and other content on microSD memory cards. While they all look pretty much identical, not all microSD memory cards are the same.

The performance of a microSD memory card will depend on its storage capacity (measured in gigabytes or terabytes) and its read/write speed (which determines how fast it can transfer data). When working with photos or video, a microSD memory card with the fastest read/write speed you can afford will offer much better performance.

Many brands like Lexar, Samsung, PNY and SanDisk offer microSD memory cards -- any of which will work in any device that supports it. We recommend a microSD memory card from a well-known and reliable brand. And if you're thinking about purchasing a high-capacity microSD memory card, make sure the device you'll be using it with can support that capacity. Some devices will only support a microSD card with a capacity up to 512GB.

Our in-house tech experts have done the research and discovered these deals on brand-name microSD memory cards that you can shop right now.

Amazon Basics 128GB microSD SDXC memory card: $15 (save 16%)

These Amazon Basics brand micro SD memory cards come in a variety of capacities, including 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. They range from $13 to $90. Each offers a read speed up to 100MB per second, and write speed up to 90MB per second, so they're suitable for full HD or 4K resolution video storage.

These cards are rated with UHS, U3, Class 10 and A2 speed classes. They're also waterproof and shockproof (IPX6 rated), as well as temperature proof (between -10 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit), x-ray-proof and magnetic-proof.

Each card comes with a free adapter, so the microSD memory card to be used with any gadget that supports it.

Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD memory card: $15 (6% off)

These microSD memory cards from Samsung also come in several capacities, including 64GB ($15), 128GB ($15), 256GB ($24) and 512GB ($42). This vertsion has a read/write speed up to 120MB per second.

The cards are waterproof; they work in hot or cold temperatures; and they're shock-, x-ray- and drop-proof. They're also backed by a 10-year limited warranty. A newer generation of these cards offer a read/write speed up to 160MB per second, but they're slightly more expensive.

According to Samsung, one of its 1TB capacity microSD memory cards can hold up to 47.1 hours of 4K video, up to 158.7 hours of Full HD video, or up to 427,791 high-resolution photos.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC UHS-I memory card: $95

The folks at SanDisk offer a wide range of microSD memory cards that comes in different capacities and that support various read/write speeds. This mid-range version offers a 1TB capacity with a read/write speed up to 160MB/second. Smaller capacity options are also available.

These cards are 4K UHD and Full HD ready, thanks to a UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30) rating. They're designed to be temperature proof, waterproof, shockproof and x-ray proof.

SanDisk also offers a lineup of microSD Extreme Pro memory cards which are more expensive, but they feature a faster read speed (up to 170MB/second) and write speed (up to 90MB/second). The 1TB capacity version is priced at $95 on Amazon. We've seen it priced higher, so we consider this a deal.

Lexar 1TB Professional microSD memory card: $85 (41% off)

Ideal for action cameras, the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, tablets and drones, Lexar 1TB Professional microSD memory cards come in capacities between 64GB and 1TB -- and all are currently on sale at Amazon for between 20% and 41% off.

These cards deliver a read speed up to 160MB/second and a write speed up to 130MB/second. Each comes with an adapter, so you can use these microSD memory cards with a device that supports standard SD cards. The Lexar 1TB Professional microSD card is part of the company's Silver series.

Like all of the newer microSD cards currently available, these are temperature, shock, water, x-ray and vibration proof.

SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB microSD memory card: $110 (27% off)

This new version of the SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB capacity memory card comes with an SD adapter. It provides a read speed up to 150MB/second and a write speed up to 104MB/second when used with compatible equipment.

When it comes to working with a compatible Android smartphone or tablet, these memory cards support the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which makes it easier to view, access and back up your phone's files.

An adapter that allows these cards to be used with a device that supports standard SD cards is included. Capacity options range from 32GB up to 1.5TB.

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card licensed for Nintendo Switch: $110 (27% off)

SanDisk has teamed up with Nintendo to provide a series of microSD memory cards that are licensed and certified to work with the Nintendo Switch video game system (although they also work just as well with any device that supports a microSD memory card).

These cards are themed around "Legend of Zelda," "Yoshi," "Fortnite," "Apex Legends," and "Super Mario Bros." games and characters. Each offers a read speed up to 100MB/second and a write speed up to 90MB/second.

With one of these 1TB capacity cards inserted within a Nintendo Switch, a large game library can be stored and be easily accessible. Right now, the 1TB capacity cards are on sale from Amazon for 27% off, so you'll pay just $110 each.

PNY 1TB Pro Elite micro SDXC memory card: $75 (40% off)

With a read speed up to 100MB/second and a write speed up to 90MB/second, these microSD memory cards from PNY offer a great value, especially when they're on sale for up to 40% off. In terms of capacity, choose between a 128GB ($14), 256GB ($21), 512GB ($35) or 1TB option ($75).

These microSD memory cards are Class 10, U3 speed class performance rated. They make it easy to record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices. Each card comes with an SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops and laptops.

As you'd expect, these cards are also magnet proof, shockproof, temperature proof and waterproof.