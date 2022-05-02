The best laptop deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best laptop deals right now include some of the most popular laptop releases of the past few years. Getty Images

New laptop models are starting to roll out, and you know what that means: You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save money on a new laptop. Top brands such as Apple and Samsung tend to clear out their inventories when they debut new models, and that's good news for folks looking for a laptop deal right now on Amazon.

Top products in this article:

Best Apple MacBook deal: Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $949 (reduced from $1,000)

Best Samsung laptop deal: 15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $270 (reduced from $350)

Best gaming laptop deal: 15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,399 (reduced from $1,500)

With new models coming in, there are deals being offered on many older models so retailers can clear their stock. Some previous years' top releases are seeing price cuts such as the MacBook and Samsung Chromebook. This means that you can get a fairly new model without paying full price... and without waiting for Amazon Prime Day.

CBS Essentials has gathered the best Amazon laptop deals below, including discounts on gaming laptops. No matter if you're looking to replace your aging notebook or it's just time to upgrade, you can save money on your brand-new laptop now with these discounts.

The best laptop deals available

Apple MacBook Air: $949

Apple

Deals on older MacBook Air models aren't always easy to find, but at under $1,000, this is worth a look. This M1-powered model gives you 8 GB memory, 256 GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. And because it has Apple's powerful M1 chip inside, it'll see you through the more demanding workloads like photo editing and graphic design.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $949

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $270 (reduced from $350)

Samsung/Amazon

Thin, light and powerful, this is a practical MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially if you have kids... or just a habit of dropping your laptops.

Boasting military-grade durability, this model features a roomy 15.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds, and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $270 (reduced from $350)

HP Pavilion x360 convertible 14" laptop: $678 (reduced from $780)

HP/Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 convertible 14" laptop: $678 (reduced from $780)

If you don't need a ton of storage, and you don't like lugging a decently powerful laptop around, here's a deal for you. Unlike similar laptops in its class, which can weight in at closer to five or six pounds, this one is only 3.55 pounds. Its 4.5 GHz CPU speed is also more than respectable for its class.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)

14" HP 14 laptop: $200 (reduced from $260)

Nope, your eyes do not deceive you; if you're on a tight budget, note that this model nonetheless offers a decently sized screen and a respectable 64 GB of storage.

14" HP 14 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, $200 (reduced from $260)

LG Gram 17: $1,453

LG

The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration, available on Amazon, will save you a bundle.

LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,453 (reduced from $1,850)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $580



Lenovo

2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$800 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is $250 off on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $580 (reduced from $850)

The best gaming laptop deal right now



Some popular gaming laptops are also on sale right now, especially at Amazon.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,399 (reduced from $1,500)

Acer/Amazon

If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.

"The battery life is amazing," one verified Amazon purchaser raves, "and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size." Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,399 (reduced from $1,500)

Other laptops to consider

This highly-rated laptop from HP isn't currently on Amazon, but it sure is on sale.

14" HP Pavilion x360: $480 (reduced from $630)



HP

If you don't need a lot of power, take a look at the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360. You get some prime features, including an HD touch display and a 2-in-1 form factor.

14" HP Pavilion x360 (Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $480 (reduced from $630)

Related content from CBS Essentials: