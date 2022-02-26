Fairy Finders, Squishy Little Dumplings and more: These are the most popular toys on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for toys to gift a little one in your life, there's good news: Amazon has done some of the shopping for you. Amazon/Staff

Are you looking to gift a toy to a little one in your life, but are feeling overwhelmed by all the choices out there? Amazon is here to help. The retail giant has a Toys We Love List, featuring kids' favorites from L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to Nerf blasters to a very hungry Baby Yoda toy.

"All of the items in Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List are selected by our in-house toy experts," Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director for toys and games, tells CBS Essentials. The online retailer surveys a wide swath of the toy industry landscape, ranging from established toy brands to small businesses to startups.

Here are some of CBS Essentials' favorite picks from Amazon's list of the hottest toys.

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brand Series 1 Collector's Kit

The only thing cuter than a toy is a teeny, tiny version of a toy. That's the gist behind this unboxing phenomenon, which combines the appeal of wee collectibles with the thrill of an unboxing experience. This set could include any five of 100 miniature toys and accessories, including, per the maker, rare glow-in-the-dark and gold miniatures, plus "super rare" rose gold miniatures.

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brand Series 1 Collector's Kit, $30

Or consider this best-selling alternative: A two-pack set of tiny, surprise toys to unbox, this time themed around favorite finds in your local supermarket. Think tiny replicas of Hershey's Chocolate Sauce, Jolly Rancher Candy, Icee Slushies and Otter Pops ... or those ultra-rare glow-in-the-dark collectibles.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule Real Miniature Brands Collectible Toy (2 Pack), $12

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder



One of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys of 2021, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $29

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $27

My Squishy Little Dumplings (2 pack)



This My Squishy Little Dumplings two-pack features rose gold Dixie and gold Dart dumplings that light up and make sounds, plus 8 mix-and-match accessories.

My Squishy Little Dumplings 2 pack, $20

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus

What's a TeeTurtle? It's a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There's no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue octopus shown above ... or a reversible corgi. Or a reversible turtle with starry eyes.

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus, $15

The Big Dig working excavator with wheels

The ideal gift for that kid on your gifting list who's obsessed with big machines, construction or just digging holes, The Big Dig ride-on excavator features a 360-degree swivel, reaches up to 33 inches and can dig up to 15 inches deep. For kids 3 and up.

The Big Dig working excavator with wheels, $52 (regularly $60)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

The O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set. This set, seen on sale for $100 during last year's holiday season, is now just $69 at Amazon.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $69 (regularly $135)

Radio Flyer Retro Wagon

Radio Flyer wagons have been gifted for generations. This toy-sized version, measuring 19.25 inches long, makes a great gift for children ages 1 1/2 and up. Note that some assembly is required.

Radio Flyer Retro Wagon, $20

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu

Hasbro

If you've got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here's one toy you don't want to miss: Snackin' Grogu. Kids can feed Baby Yoda one of the four included menu items, and he'll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. This toy measures roughly 9 inches tall. For ages 4 and up.

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu, $35

National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit

An educational gift that promotes an early love of science, this kit is just one of the many engaging offerings from the educational institute. The Earth Science kit includes 15 science experiences -- such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits -- sure to keep kids eight and up entertained for hours on end.

National Geographic Mega Science Series, Earth Science Kit, $30

National Geographic Mega Science Series, Electricity and Battery-making Kit, $30

Catan (Settlers of Catan)

One of the most popular and well-known strategy games of the last decade, Catan -- formerly known as Settlers of Catan -- is a game of building and trading, with a healthy dash of luck mixed in. If you haven't played it yet, you're really missing out. (That's not just our opinion: Amazon reviewers rate Catan 4.8 stars out of 5.)

Catan (Settlers of Catan), $37 (regularly $55)

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Octo Care Wash

Indulge the Hot Wheels fanatic in your life with the recently released Ultimate Octo Car Wash. The play set measures over four feet long and includes a car that changes colors in warm or cold water. Kids ages four to eight will enjoy all the tricks the octopus-themed car wash offers, including loops, ramps and spirals.

This toy, often sold out during the 2021 holiday season, is back in stock at Amazon.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Octo Care Wash, $67 (reduced from $80)

Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit

The Jimu Robot Firebot kit is a 606-piece motorized model kit that teaches kids about computer programming. Once built, the Firebot can be coded (an iOS or Android device is required) to perform all sorts of actions. The kit includes a DC motor, touch sensor, RGB light, two sets of dragon wings, three smooth motion robotic servo motors and a main control box. For ages 8 and up.

Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit, $70

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to those six to eight, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. In order to use it, an Osmo Base for iPad or Fire Tablet and an iPad or Fire Tablet are required.

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop, $48 (reduced from $60)

Disney Princess dress-up trunk



This imagination-stimulating Disney dress-up trunk, an Amazon exclusive, includes three dresses (a blue Cinderella dress, a pink Aurora dress and a white dress for Belle or Snow White), three bracelets, three rings, three headbands, a necklace, a choker, soft goods tiara and stickers. Fits sizes 4 to 6.

Disney Princess dress-up trunk, $35

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe

This inexpensive Nerf blaster features a 360-degree rotating muzzle that lets you determine the path of each shot: Rounds can fire straight, curve left, curve right or down. The Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe comes with 12 rounds included. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Nerf RIval Curve Shot Sideswipe, $19 (reduced from $25)

Refill pack for Nerf Rival (100 rounds), $14 (regularly $30)

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game

Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D, interactive board game designed for kids 4 and up.

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Collector's Edition, $22 (regularly $30)

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Standard Edition, $15

UPS pullback toy truck

What little kid doesn't love the excitement of a package delivery? This small officially licensed UPS toy truck measures 5.5 inches long and 2.5 inches high.

UPS pullback toy truck, $15

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Why settle for a castle designed for one Disney princess when there is one suitable for all of them? Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show. Disney Princess Royal Collection dolls, sold separately, also made Amazon's list.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $105 (reduced from $150)

Squeakee the Balloon Dino

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages five to 15, performs a variety of functions -- stomping, chomping, laughing, roaring and dancing included. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war.

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, $43 (reduced from $70)

Battle Scene at The Avengers' Compound Lego set

The Battle Scene at The Avengers' Compound 527-piece Lego set provides Marvel fans with hours of building fun. It also includes Thanos, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Chitauri warrior and Ant-Man microfigures.

Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: Battle Scene at The Avengers' Compound, $103

Magnatiles 32-piece clear colors set

An alternative to traditional building blocks, Magnatiles function as colorful and magnetic building shapes that piece together to form three-dimensional structures. STEM-approved, they promote important math, science, spatial and tactile skills, and provide hours of fun.

Magnatiles 32-piece clear colors set, $50

Play-Doh Slime 30 can pack

Keep kids busy on rainy days with this 30-pack of Play-Doh branded slime. Kids love this sticky, gooey, colorful compound. Individual cans make great favors for birthday parties.

Play-Doh Slime (30 can pack), $22

Rainbow High Color Change Car and Avery doll

Rainbow High's colorful dolls and accessories, the newest franchise from MGA Entertainment, quickly filled up wish lists last holiday season. While the dolls refuse to disappoint, this color-changing car, designed to take two full-sized coeds for a ride, will easily steal top gift honors. Add the Avery doll, complete with a closet full of clothes, for a two-and-done gift.

Rainbow High Color Change Car, $42 (regularly $50)

Rainbow High Fashion Studio with Avery doll, $45 (regularly $50)

Cards Against Humanity Family Edition

A gift for children and parents to enjoy together, Cards Against Humanity Family Edition serves as a kid-appropriate alternative to the original. It includes 600 cards filled with lots of G-rated potty humor, keeping kids entertained with non-screen time fun.

Cards Against Humanity Family Edition, $25

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster

Go on a ride along with Chase the Police Pup with this four-piece Paw Patrol riding track that comes with platform steps a Paw Patrol Chase coaster car that flashes lights and sounds. The car requires 3 AAA batteries (not included).

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster, $200

