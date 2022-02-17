The best headphones and earbuds deals: Apple AirPods, Galaxy Buds and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When shopping for headphones, people often tend to go for the cheapest headphones available. But getting a budget pair of cans often means getting below-average quality when it comes to audio and comfort. So by going cheap, you might not be getting the best value.

Fortunately, you don't need to go cheap just to get a great deal. Those with a bigger budget can get some top quality headphones right now at lower than usual prices. Right now, for example, the pricey Apple AirPods Max have dropped as low as $449 (reduced from $549). Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are now down to $169. Or, if you prefer Samsung to Apple, the popular Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for more than 20% off, too.

The biggest sales on headphones tend to happen on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. Those anxious to buy a new pair of headphones or earbuds won't have to wait until then, as there are great AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, Samsung earbuds deals and more available right now. But there's no need to do the work scouring online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart to find the best deals: CBS Essentials has done all the work for you below.

From noise-cancelling headphones for long-haul flights to compact earbud options such as the Galaxy Buds Pro great for working out, here are our picks for the best headphone deals available now.

The best Samsung earbuds deals

Complement your new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone with a new pair of Samsung earbuds. The manufacturer's popular Galaxy earbuds are up to $70 off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung

Samsung's highly-coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Pro are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancellation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Pro, are designed with a balanced, studio-quality sound and IPX7 water resistance.

Samsung is offering up to $50 off on both these Galaxy Buds models until February 27.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $170 (reduced from $200)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are currently $70 off, bringing their price down to a more affordable $100.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

The best Apple AirPods deals

Great news for those looking to snag a pair of Apple-made headphones: The AirPods and AirPods Pro models are both on sale right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. Retailing for $159 at Apple, they boast more than 24 hours total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection so full immersion when consuming movies and music.

At the moment, they're heavily discounted on Amazon at $99, a $50 savings.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro have made headlines by fitting in active noise cancellation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. It's also lauded for its great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price - specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $169, the Apple AirPods Pro are touting a $74 discount, making them an even better deal than that of the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for consumers with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $169 (reduced from $249)

The best Beats headphones and earbuds deals

Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip inside and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Luckily, with these deals below, those upgrades may be had for less.

Beats Solo3

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

And right now, the black Beats Solo3 are 33% off on Amazon, bringing its original $200 price down to well below $150. Other shades, on the other hand, are up to 27% off.

Beats Solo3, $135 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently $150 off, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancellation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at $200. That's almost 50% in savings.

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro

Beats

Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit - quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several different colors including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are up to 28% off on Amazon. The black and navy models, normally at $250, are currently on sale at $180 while the pink, blue and red models, usually at $200, are down to $170.

Powerbeats Pro, up to $170 (reduced from $250)

The best JBL earbud deals

JBL has some of the most affordable headphones and earbuds models on the market. If you're looking for a great pair of earbuds for $50, you'll want to check out these JBL deals.

JBL Tune 125TWS and Tune 225TWS

JBL

Those on a budget, understandably, will be happy to know that there are excellent under $100 options available as well.

Quite a few JBL headphones and speakers are up 58% off on Amazon right now. The highest rated of those are the JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds, which boast JBL's Pure Bass signature sound and up to 32 hours of battery life, and the JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds that support the Dual Connect feature and come with 25-hour battery life.

Both wireless earbuds are at 50% off right now, which makes them the best budget options on this list. There's no active noise cancellation technology, but the sound quality is great according to verified Amazon reviewers.

JBL Tune 125TWS, $50 (reduced from $100)

JBL Tune 225TWS, $50 (reduced from $100)

The best Bose headphones deals

Bose often rolls out headphones deals, especially on its sought-after QuietComfort models. Also keep an eye on the company's top-of-the-line headphones, as those drop in price every now and then.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose

Though they have been available since 2017, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones remain a popular option thanks to features like three levels of noise cancellation, soft-to-touch ear cups and support for Amazon Alexa. They also come with app support for music sharing, managing Bluetooth connections and toggling noise cancellation, adding a modern touch to make up for those aging buttons.

These noise-cancelling headphones are $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $299.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II, $299 (reduced from $349)

