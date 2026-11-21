"Sunday Morning" 2026 "Food Issue" recipe index
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of Food & Wine Magazine, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s special "Food Issue."
Don't miss our annual holiday broadcast Sunday, November 22!
Breakfast
- Protein Pancakes (from Good Culture Cottage Cheese)
Appetizers and Breads
- Ensaladilla Rusa Deviled Eggs (Spanish Tuna Deviled Eggs) (from Food & Wine)
- Gougères with Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Prosciutto (from Food & Wine)
- Roasted Tomato & Basil Cottage Cheese Toast (from Good Culture Cottage Cheese)
- Sweet Potato Cornbread (by Sallie Ann Robinson)
- Tony Shalhoub's Dirty Bread
- Triple-Pickle Cheese Ball (from Food & Wine)
Entrees
- Apple Cider Risotto with Bacon and Butternut Squash (from Food & Wine)
- Carla Hall's Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham (from Food & Wine)
- Citrus-and-Butter Turkey (from Food & Wine)
- French Onion Mac and Cheese (from Food & Wine)
- 'Fuskie Fried Crab and Shrimp Rice (by Sallie Ann Robinson)
- Macaroni & Cheese (from Good Culture Cottage Cheese)
- Orechiette with Brussels Sprouts & Pancetta (from Hitchcock Farms)
- Sea Island Okra Gumbo (by Sallie Ann Robinson)
- Sheet Pan Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Acorn Squash (from Hitchcock Farms)
Sides and Extras
- Brussels Sprouts with Quinoa, Bacon & Grapes (from Hitchcock Farms)
- Collard Greens & Cabbage with Smoke Neck Bones (by Sallie Ann Robinson)
- Creamed Kale (from Food & Wine)
- Glazed Carrots and Parsnips (from Food & Wine)
- Potato and Fennel Gratin (from Food & Wine)
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sesame Citrus Salsa (from Hitchcock Farms)
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Tahini and Pomegranate (from Hitchcock Farms)
- Super-Savory Turkey Gravy (from Food & Wine)
- Tony Shalhoub's Tabbouleh
Desserts
- Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Pie (from Food & Wine)
- Hastkaka ("Speed Cake") (from Sofia Draco's Bun Bun Bakery)
- Nigella's Sticky Toffee Pudding (from Food & Wine)
- Pecan Pie Bars (from Food & Wine)
- Viral Cottage Cheese Ice Cream (from Good Culture Cottage Cheese)
Leftovers
Still hungry? Check out these recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:
- 2025 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2023 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2022 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2021 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2020 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2019 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2018 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2017 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2016 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2015 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2014 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2013 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2012 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2011 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2010 "Sunday Morning" recipes index
- 2009 "Sunday Morning" recipes index