Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of Food & Wine Magazine, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s special "Food Issue."

Don't miss our annual holiday broadcast Sunday, November 22!

Breakfast

Protein Pancakes. Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Protein Pancakes (from Good Culture Cottage Cheese)



Appetizers and Breads

Smoked Salmon and Caviar Gougères. Frederick Hardy II/Food Styling by Ruth Blackburn/Prop Styling by Christina Brockman

Entrees

French Onion Mac and Cheese. Chris Simpson/Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey/Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

Sides and Extras

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Tahini and Pomegranate. Hitchcock Farms

Desserts

My Grandmother's Hastkaka ("Speed Cake"). Sofia Draco

Leftovers

Still hungry? Check out these recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts: