This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was developed by The Beall Family and written by Breana Killeen.

Creamed spinach may be the steakhouse standard, but this creamed kale from the Beall family at Blackberry Farm makes a persuasive case for switching up the greens. Lacinato kale has considerably more structure than spinach, so even after sautéing and baking in a rich Parmesan cream sauce, the leaves retain a pleasant chew rather than disappearing into the sauce. Other versions of creamed kale similarly take advantage of kale's sturdy texture in rich cream sauces. It's an especially useful side for a holiday menu because the entire dish can be assembled a day in advance and baked just before dinner.

Creamed Kale. Morgan Hunt Ward/Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey/Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

Can you use frozen kale for creamed kale?

Use freshly grated Parmesan rather than pre-grated cheese for the smoothest sauce. After the shallots and garlic soften, the white wine loosens the flavorful browned bits from the skillet and cooks down before the butter and cream are added. Stir most of the Parmesan directly into the cream until melted, then reserve the remainder for the top.

Opt for freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Use freshly grated Parmesan rather than pre-grated cheese for the smoothest sauce. After the shallots and garlic soften, the white wine loosens the flavorful browned bits from the skillet and cooks down before the butter and cream are added. Stir most of the Parmesan directly into the cream until melted, then reserve the remainder for the top.

Notes From the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Add the kale by the handful rather than trying to fit it into the skillet all at once; each batch quickly wilts and makes room for the next.

Grate the Parmesan yourself for the best melting consistency and a smooth, cohesive cream sauce.

Let the creamed kale rest for about 10 minutes after baking so the sauce has time to settle and thicken slightly before serving.

Creamed Kale

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 50 mins.

Total Time: 1 hour 25 mins.

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 pounds lacinato kale (3 to 4 bunches), stemmed and chopped (about 16 packed cups)

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 cups thinly sliced shallots (about 5 large shallots)

12 garlic cloves, minced (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 cup (4 ounces) dry white wine

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for baking dish

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup), divided

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 11- x 7-inch or other 2-quart baking dish with butter, and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add kale, a handful at a time; cook for about 5 minutes total, stirring and allowing kale to wilt after each addition until all kale is added. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until kale is tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; set aside. Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in skillet over medium; add shallots, and cook, stirring often, until shallots are soft, translucent, and just beginning to lightly brown, about 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine, and cook, scraping bottom of skillet to release any browned bits, until wine is mostly evaporated, about 1 minute. Add butter, and stir until melted. Stir in cream, nutmeg, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Add about 3/4 cup cheese, and stir until cheese is melted and sauce is creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Return kale to skillet, and stir until evenly coated. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining about 1/4 cup cheese. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until cheese is melted, beginning to brown slightly, and mixture is bubbling around the edges, 8 to 12 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes, before serving.



Make ahead

Assemble the creamed kale up to one day ahead, cover, and refrigerate before baking. If baking directly from the refrigerator, add five to 10 minutes to the covered baking time, making sure the center is hot before uncovering and finishing the dish.

Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container for up to three days.

Suggested pairing

Fresh, grapefruit-scented white Bordeaux.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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