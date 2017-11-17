CBS News November 17, 2017, 2:01 PM

2017 "Food Issue" recipe index

Photo by Con Poulos; Food styling by Simon Andrews, for Food and Wine Magazine

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, and the editors of Food & Wine magazine -- including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue"!

       
Breakfast

    
Breads and Snacks

     
Soups

     
Salads

    
Entrees

       
Sides

     
Sauces

      
Desserts

       
Beverages 

         

Still hungry?

Check out the recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More Sunday Morning

Popular