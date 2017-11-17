2017 "Food Issue" recipe index

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, and the editors of Food & Wine magazine -- including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue"!
Breakfast
- Pumpkin Pie Spice Oatmeal with Coconut Milk (from McCormick)
Breads and Snacks
- Loxed Carrots (from Ann Hodgman)
- Mixed Nuts with Crispy Herbs and Garlic (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Pull-Apart Rolls (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Pumpkin Pie Spiced Pecans (from McCormick)
Soups
- Butternut Squash Soup with Coriander + Lemon (from Melissa Clark)
- Spicy Kimchi and Pork Ramen (from Sarah DiGregorio)
Salads
- Acorn Squash and Escarole Salad (from Food & Wine magazine)
Entrees
- Cauliflower Steaks (from Ann Hodgman)
- Clementine-and-Garlic Roast Turkey (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Korean Chile-Braised Brisket + Kimchi Coleslaw (from Melissa Clark)
- Orecchiette with Butternut Squash and Sage (from the Editors of Martha Stewart Living)
- Scallop cured in rhubarb juice with Jerusalem artichoke (from chef Tommy Banks)
Sides
- Baconated Eggplant (from Ann Hodgman)
- Cauliflower Rice (from Ann Hodgman)
- Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Roasted Vegetables with Smashed-Walnut Vinaigrette (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Sourdough Stuffing with Sausage, Red Onion and Kale (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Twice Baked Pumpkin Pie Sweet Potatoes (from McCormick)
Sauces
- Roasted Cranberry-Grape Sauce (from Food & Wine magazine)
Desserts
- Aquafaba Chocolate Mousse (from Ann Hodgman)
- Big Red Heinz Ketchup Cake (from Heinz)
- Coconut Cheesecake (from Melissa Clark)
- Pumpkin Pie Layered Cheesecake (from McCormick)
- Three-Layer Thanksgiving Cake (from Food & Wine magazine)
- Tiny Rainbow Birthday Cake (from Tiny Kitchen)
Beverages
- Pumpkin Pie Martini (from McCormick)
