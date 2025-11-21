Watch CBS News
"Sunday Morning" 2025 "Food Issue" recipe index

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of New York Times Cooking, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s special "Food Issue."

Don't miss our annual holiday broadcast Sunday, November 23!

winter-holiday-antipasto-platter-nico-schinco-1280.jpg
Marissa Mullen's Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter. Photography by Nico Schinco

Appetizers

blueberry-pancakes-villager-cafe.jpg
Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote, from the Villager Cafe in Camden, Me.  CBS News

Breakfast

grilled-cheese-and-tomato-soup-from-villager-cafe.jpg
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, from the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. The Villager Cafe

Lunch

korean-fried-chicken-bites-by-judy-joo-2.jpg
Korean Fried Chicken Bites by Judy Joo. CBS News

Entrees

roasted-garlic-mashed-and-cauliflower-mike-garten-good-housekeeping-1280.jpg
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cauliflower. Mike Garten | Good Housekeeping

Sides and Extras

to-die-for-spritz-cookies-1280.jpg
Spritz Cookies. Jill Petracek, from "To Die For" | Harvest

Desserts and Treats

mulled-cider-nyt-cooking.jpg
Mulled Cider. Christopher Testani for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews

Beverages

Leftovers

Still hungry? Check out these recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:

