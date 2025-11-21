"Sunday Morning" 2025 "Food Issue" recipe index
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of New York Times Cooking, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s special "Food Issue."
Don't miss our annual holiday broadcast Sunday, November 23!
Appetizers
Breakfast
- Haddock Hash, from the Villager Cafe
- Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote, from the Villager Cafe
Lunch
- Falafel-Inspired Cauliflower Pita Sandwiches, from Real Pickles
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, from The Villager Cafe
- Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Apple, & Sauerkraut, from Real Pickles
Entrees
- Air Fryer Turkey Breast with Gravy (from Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen)
- Chicken Pot Pie, from Poorhouse Pies
- Dr. Uma's Healthy-ish Mac & Cheese
- Korean Fried Chicken Bites by Judy Joo
- Make-Ahead Roast Turkey, from New York Times Cooking
- Spaghetti Chicken Casserole, from "To Die For"
Sides and Extras
- Brown-Butter Mashed Potatoes, from New York Times Cooking
- Caramelized Shallot Gravy, from New York Times Cooking
- Chickpeas With Boletus Mushrooms, from Madrid's Casa Pedro
- Cranberry Chutney, from New York Times Cooking
- Fall Salad With Apples, Cheddar and Crispy Sage, from New York Times Cooking
- Roasted Butternut Squash With Brown Butter Vinaigrette, from New York Times Cooking
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cauliflower (from Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen)
- Roasted Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole, from New York Times Cooking
- Shirae Tofu Dressing, from Connie Masuoka of Iko no Kai
- Thanksgiving Stuffing, from New York Times Cooking
- Warm Winter Salad, from Real Pickles
Desserts and Treats
- Melissa Clark's Brandied Pumpkin Pie, from New York Times Cooking
- President James Garfield's favorite apple pie
- Skillet Caramel-Apple Crisp, from New York Times Cooking
- Spritz Cookies, from "To Die For"
Beverages
Leftovers
