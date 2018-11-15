2018 "Food Issue" recipe index

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, celebrity chefs, and the editors of Delish.com, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue"!
Breakfast
- Egg Frittata Breakfast Muffins (from Food Heaven Made Easy)
- Kale Skillet Omelette (from Food Heaven Made Easy)
- Potato Crusted Watercress Frittata (from Food Heaven Made Easy)
- Warm Maple Amaranth Porridge (from Food Heaven Made Easy)
Breads and Snacks
- Chex Muddy Buddies (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Golden Grahams S'mores (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Homemade Pepperoni Rolls (from Emily Hilliard)
- No-Bake Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- No-Bake Sweet-and-Salty Cereal Bars (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Original Chex Party Mix (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Pot o' Gold Chex Mix (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Totchos (from Dan Whalen)
- Totkes with Caviar and Sour Cream (from Dan Whelan)
Soups and Stews
- Hunter's Stew (from the Sioux Chef)
- Squash and Apple Soup with Fresh Cranberry Sauce (from the Sioux Chef)
Entrees
- Chicken Tot Pie (from Dan Whalen)
- Chrissy Teigen's Thai Soy-Garlic Fried Ribs
- Maple-Juniper Roast Pheasant (from the Sioux Chef)
- Sarah Masoni's Umami Turkey
Sides
- Candied Sweet Potatoes (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Tots-giving Stuffing (from Dan Whalen)
Desserts
- Aunt Sally's Original Key Lime Pie (from Curry Mansion Inn)
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Truffles (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Cinnamon Toast Toffee Crunch (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Lucky Charms Cupcakes (from the Betty Crocker Kitchen)
- Magic Key Lime Pie (from Stella Parks)
- Salted Caramel Tot Cookies (from Dan Whelan)
- Sunflower Cookies (from the Sioux Chef)
Beverages
- The Perfect Green Smoothie (from Food Heaven Made Easy)
- Irish Coffee (from the Buena Vista Café)
