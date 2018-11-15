CBS News November 15, 2018, 1:59 PM

2018 "Food Issue" recipe index

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, celebrity chefs, and the editors of Delish.com, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue"!

       
Breakfast

Breads and Snacks

     
Soups and Stews

    
Entrees

       
Sides

      
Desserts

       
Beverages 

         

Still hungry?

Check out the recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More Sunday Morning

Popular