Hitchcock Farms, in Salinas, Calif., has been growing Brussels sprouts for generations (including purple Brussels sprouts, available seasonally). They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this recipe for a flavorful treat.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sesame Citrus Salsa. Hitchcock Farms

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sesame Citrus Salsa

From Hitchcock Farms

Servings: 4

Total Time: 40 mins.

Ingredients:

Sesame citrus salsa

2 oranges

1 large lemon

1/4 cup Italian parsley leaves, finely chopped

1/4 cup toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 small shallot, minced

Roasted Brussels Sprouts:



1 1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, quartered

2 Tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

Directions:

Sesame Citrus Salsa:

Cut both ends off the oranges and lemon. Place fruit cut side down on a cutting board. Following the contour of the fruit with your knife, remove the peel and pith, working from top to bottom and rotating the fruit as you go. Then, one at a time, hold each fruit in your hand, and carefully slice between the membranes to release the segments in between. Squeeze any remaining juice from the lemon into a small bowl. Discard any seeds. Coarsely chop lemon segments and leave oranges whole. Combine fruit segments, reserved juice and remaining ingredients in small bowl.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts:

Preheat oven to 375°. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread onto cookie sheet, arranging sprouts cut side down. Roast 25 minutes, until Brussels sprouts begin to crisp and brown. Remove from oven, place in a shallow bowl and top with sesame citrus salsa.



Recipe by Hitchcock Farms. Reprinted by permission.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!