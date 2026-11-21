This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was by Paige Grandjean.

Why haven't we been putting caramelized onions in our mac and cheese all along? This is a delicious mac and cheese recipe on its own, but adding the Frenched onions is a fun way to create a sweet-savory balance — the sweet onions work so well with the sharpness of the cheese sauce. Even more enjoyable is the sourdough topping. The little "croutons" are crispy-crunchy on top and softer underneath, adding a nice texture to the creamy mac.

French Onion Mac and Cheese. Chris Simpson/Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey/Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

To make the Frenched onions, sauté the onions in oil until brown and caramelized. Add in a pat of butter, a splash of sherry, and beef bouillon paste. Sprinkle them over the pasta along with buttery bread cubes for a golden-brown topping.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best cheese for mac and cheese?

Use something sharp and flavorful such as cheddar, Gruyère, or Swiss cheese. These will melt easily, creating an ooey-gooey cheese sauce that will perfectly coat the noodles.

What seasonings go well in mac and cheese?

Salt and freshly ground black pepper are essentials, but add a combination of freshly ground nutmeg, cayenne pepper, and mustard powder (or Dijon mustard) to enhance the flavor of the cheese sauce.

Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Any short pasta, such as penne, gemelli, or campanelle, will work in place of cavatappi.

French Onion Mac and Cheese

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 30 mins.

Total Time: 1 hour

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

8 ounces uncooked cavatappi pasta (about 3 cups)

4 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

4 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus leaves for garnish

8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2 cups), divided

2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more for pasta water

Frenched Onions

1 1/2 cups hand-torn (about 1/2-inch pieces) rustic sourdough bread

Black pepper, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high. Cook pasta 2 minutes less than package directions for al dente, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a Dutch oven over medium. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly. Cook, whisking often, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Gradually whisk in cheddar, mustard, thyme, 1 3/4 cups Gruyère, and 2 teaspoons salt until melted and smooth. Stir in pasta and Frenched onions, reserving 1/4 cup Frenched onions for topping. Transfer mixture to an 8- x 8-inch baking dish. Microwave remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in a medium microwavable bowl until melted, about 30 seconds. Add bread pieces and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Sprinkle bread pieces, reserved 1/4 cup Frenched onions, and remaining 1/4 cup Gruyère evenly over pasta mixture. Bake, uncovered, until mac and cheese is bubbly and golden, about 25 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with thyme leaves and black pepper.



Make ahead

The mac and cheese can be prepared through step 4 up to one day in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator. Uncover and let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats. Proceed with step 5 as directed, increasing bake time to about 30 minutes.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. You may need to add a splash of milk when reheating.



Suggested pairing

Serve this savory mac with a medium-bodied Pinot Noir with berry notes, such as Sokol Blosser Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noir.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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