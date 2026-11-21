Recipe: French Onion Mac and Cheese
This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was by Paige Grandjean.
Why haven't we been putting caramelized onions in our mac and cheese all along? This is a delicious mac and cheese recipe on its own, but adding the Frenched onions is a fun way to create a sweet-savory balance — the sweet onions work so well with the sharpness of the cheese sauce. Even more enjoyable is the sourdough topping. The little "croutons" are crispy-crunchy on top and softer underneath, adding a nice texture to the creamy mac.
To make the Frenched onions, sauté the onions in oil until brown and caramelized. Add in a pat of butter, a splash of sherry, and beef bouillon paste. Sprinkle them over the pasta along with buttery bread cubes for a golden-brown topping.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the best cheese for mac and cheese?
Use something sharp and flavorful such as cheddar, Gruyère, or Swiss cheese. These will melt easily, creating an ooey-gooey cheese sauce that will perfectly coat the noodles.
- What seasonings go well in mac and cheese?
Salt and freshly ground black pepper are essentials, but add a combination of freshly ground nutmeg, cayenne pepper, and mustard powder (or Dijon mustard) to enhance the flavor of the cheese sauce.
Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen
Any short pasta, such as penne, gemelli, or campanelle, will work in place of cavatappi.
French Onion Mac and Cheese
From Food & Wine Magazine
Active Time: 30 mins.
Total Time: 1 hour
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces uncooked cavatappi pasta (about 3 cups)
- 4 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 4 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus leaves for garnish
- 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2 cups), divided
- 2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more for pasta water
- Frenched Onions
- 1 1/2 cups hand-torn (about 1/2-inch pieces) rustic sourdough bread
- Black pepper, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high. Cook pasta 2 minutes less than package directions for al dente, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a Dutch oven over medium. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly. Cook, whisking often, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove from heat. Gradually whisk in cheddar, mustard, thyme, 1 3/4 cups Gruyère, and 2 teaspoons salt until melted and smooth. Stir in pasta and Frenched onions, reserving 1/4 cup Frenched onions for topping. Transfer mixture to an 8- x 8-inch baking dish.
- Microwave remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in a medium microwavable bowl until melted, about 30 seconds. Add bread pieces and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Sprinkle bread pieces, reserved 1/4 cup Frenched onions, and remaining 1/4 cup Gruyère evenly over pasta mixture.
- Bake, uncovered, until mac and cheese is bubbly and golden, about 25 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with thyme leaves and black pepper.
Make ahead
The mac and cheese can be prepared through step 4 up to one day in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator. Uncover and let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats. Proceed with step 5 as directed, increasing bake time to about 30 minutes.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. You may need to add a splash of milk when reheating.
Suggested pairing
Serve this savory mac with a medium-bodied Pinot Noir with berry notes, such as Sokol Blosser Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noir.
Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.
Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!