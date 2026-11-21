From Good Culture: This cottage cheese toast with roasted tomatoes snack only requires three simple ingredients, yet is incredibly delicious and packs a protein boost.

Roasted Tomato & Basil Cottage Cheese Toast. Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Roasted Tomato & Basil Cottage Cheese Toast

From Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups cherry tomatoes

A pinch of flaky salt

4 thick slices of sourdough or country bread

1 cup Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread cherry tomatoes on a baking sheet and roast for 25-30 minutes, until jammy and slightly charred at the edges. Toast 4 thick slices of sourdough or country bread until golden and crisp. Spread a generous layer of Good Culture Cottage Cheese onto each slice of toast. Spoon the roasted tomatoes over the top, then scatter fresh basil leaves over everything. Drizzle toast with an extra pinch of flaky salt. Serve and enjoy!



Recipe by Good Culture. Reprinted by permission.

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