This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was developed by Katie Button and written by Craig Ruff.

These deviled eggs borrow the flavors of ensaladilla rusa, the Spanish take on Olivier salad that often combines potatoes, mayonnaise, tuna, olives, and other savory garnishes. Here, that combination is distilled into a two-bite appetizer, sans spuds. The filling is creamy and savory, with briny, bright notes that keep each bite lively.

Ensaladilla Rusa Deviled Eggs (Spanish Tuna Deviled Eggs). Greg DuPree/Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey/Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

They're a natural fit for any gathering where you want something familiar but a little more distinctive than a standard deviled egg. The colorful garnishes make them easy to dress up, and their low-fuss, make ahead–friendly nature makes them especially handy for feeding a crowd. Anyone who likes tuna salad, olives, or Spanish tapas will be especially happy to see these disappear from the tray.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use tuna packed in water instead of olive oil?

Yes, but oil-packed tuna is preferred for its richer flavor and more tender texture. If using water-packed tuna, drain it very well so it doesn't make the filling watery.

What can I use instead of piquillo peppers?

Piquillo peppers are small, sweet Spanish red peppers that are typically roasted, peeled, and jarred. If you can't find them, use well-drained roasted red peppers for a similar sweet, tender garnish.

Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

For an extra smooth filling, press the cooked egg yolks through a fine wire-mesh sieve before mixing with the remaining ingredients.

Finely chop the tuna and olives so the filling stays smooth enough to spoon or pipe neatly into the egg whites.

Add water only as needed: A small amount is enough to loosen a stiff filling without making it runny.

Ensaladilla Rusa Deviled Eggs (Spanish Tuna Deviled Eggs)

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 25 mins.

Total Time: 35 mins.

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup pitted green olives, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup), plus 2 teaspoons brine from jar

1/2 cup drained high-quality olive oil–packed tuna, finely chopped

4 teaspoons chopped fresh dill, plus fronds for garnish

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon water, as needed

Pimentón picante (hot smoked paprika), for garnish

2 jarred piquillo peppers(optional), drained and cut into 1/2-inch diamonds, for garnish

Directions:

Fill a large pot three-quarters full with water; bring to a rolling boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low for a slow boil. Carefully add eggs to pot using a slotted spoon. Cook for exactly 12 minutes. Drain eggs, and cover with cold water; repeat draining and covering 2 more times. Crack fat ends of eggs against the bottom of the pot while underwater; let stand for 5 minutes. Peel each egg while underwater. (This allows water to seep under the shell for easy peeling.) Rinse peeled eggs with cold water. Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Scoop out yolks, and place in a medium bowl. Place egg whites on a tray; cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to fill. Mash yolks with a fork to a crumbly consistency. Add mayonnaise, olives and olive brine, tuna, dill, lemon zest and juice, dry mustard, and salt; stir vigorously using a rubber spatula or spoon until smooth. If mixture is stiff, add up to 1 tablespoon water to loosen it. Season with additional salt to taste. Using a spoon or piping bag, fill egg whites evenly with yolk mixture. Garnish with pimentón picante, dill fronds, and piquillo peppers (if using).



Make ahead

Make the deviled eggs up to one day in advance, and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Peeled hard-boiled eggs can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to three days in advance.



Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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