This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was by The Beall Family.

At Blackberry Farm, regional ingredients have long been central to the kitchen. These glazed parsnips and carrots put one of the South's distinctive sweeteners to work in an exceptionally simple side dish. Sorghum syrup has a long history in Southern and Appalachian cooking, where sweet sorghum was grown and its juice pressed and boiled into a dark, intensely flavored syrup. Today, the Southeast — and Appalachia in particular — remains closely associated with sorghum syrup production.

Glazed Carrots and Parsnips. Morgan Hunt Ward/Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey/Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

Choose similarly sized roots

Medium carrots and parsnips are ideal because they can often be roasted whole, making for a striking presentation while helping the vegetables retain their texture. If some are noticeably thicker, halve or quarter them lengthwise to create pieces of comparable diameter. Avoid especially large parsnips when possible: Mature specimens can develop a tough, fibrous core. Smaller and medium-size parsnips tend to be more tender.

Do you need to peel carrots and parsnips before roasting?

Not strictly, but peeling is useful here for an even appearance and texture. Young roots with thin skins can simply be scrubbed well, while larger or older parsnips are better peeled (and possibly halved) because their exterior can become tougher.

What is sorghum syrup?

Sorghum syrup is a dark, pourable sweetener made by pressing the juice from sweet sorghum stalks and cooking it down until thick. Its flavor is rich, earthy, and slightly malty. Look for it at specialty grocers, Southern markets, or online. Substitute cane syrup, honey, or pure maple syrup instead.

Notes From the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

For even cooking, choose carrots and parsnips with similar diameters, or halve or quarter thicker vegetables lengthwise before roasting.

Toss the vegetables directly on the baking sheet with the olive oil, salt, and pepper to coat them thoroughly without dirtying an extra bowl.

If your baking sheets are smaller than a standard half-sheet pan, divide the vegetables between two pans rather than crowding them onto one.

Glazed Carrots and Parsnips

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 20 mins.

Total Time: 1 hour

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients:

2 pounds medium carrots, peeled and trimmed

2 pounds medium parsnips, peeled and trimmed

6 garlic cloves, smashed using side of a knife

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons sorghum syrup

1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

1 to 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, as desired

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. If parsnips and carrots are small to medium in size, leave whole. If larger, cut in half lengthwise or quarter, trying to maintain uniformity of size so they will cook evenly. Toss carrots, parsnips, and garlic with olive oil, salt, and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread in an even layer. Roast until vegetables are tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; drizzle with syrup, and top with walnuts and thyme. Serve warm.



Make ahead

Peel and trim the carrots up to two days ahead and refrigerate them in an airtight container; because peeled parsnips can discolor, you'll want to prep them the day you plan to roast them or keep them submerged in water in the refrigerator.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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