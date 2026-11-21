From Good Culture: Just when you thought, "Wow, what else can be done with cottage cheese?" The foodies of Instagram and TikTok turn our world around – that's right, you guessed it: cottage cheese ice cream is here, and everybody's doing it! Good Culture art director Amanda gave it a shot herself, and offers her recipe below:

Viral Cottage Cheese Ice Cream. Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Viral Cottage Cheese Ice Cream

From Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Ingredients:

16 oz. Good Culture cottage cheese

2 tbsps. maple syrup

¼ cup Nutella

¼ raspberries (blended)

½ cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Mix all ingredients into a food processor/blender until creamy and smooth Put in freezer for about 4-6 hours for the perfect consistency and the perfect post workout treat!



The options are endless, check out what our marketing team loves to add in to their cottage cheese ice cream:

Senior VP of marketing Arielle: Graham crackers, mini marshmallows, and a chocolate drizzle – smores!

Marketing manager Jessi: pistachios, vanilla extract, and blueberries

Brand manager Ryan: Banana and toffee

Shopper marketing manager Hannah: Strawberry, caramel, and graham crackers

Consumer relations Dani: Dark chocolate chips and brownie pieces



Recipe by Good Culture. Reprinted by permission.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!