This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was by Carla Hall.

The anchor of the much-anticipated holiday meal at my family's table, a lacquered and fragrant ham, was served on a large white oval china platter decorated with tiny roses. Despite being surrounded by all the fixings, the ham drew the spotlight. Whether served on the Thanksgiving table or a casual weeknight, this Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham is reminiscent of Sunday suppers at my Granny's house.

Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham on a platter with apples. Victor Protasio/Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer/Prop Styling by Priscilla Montiel

Starting with a high-quality bone-in ham, such as Berkshire, is the key — the bone enhances the flavor of the meat, helps retain moisture, keeps the meat tender, and is essential to a delicious soup or pot of beans in the future. To further maximize flavor and ease of carving, opt for a spiral-cut ham. The glaze melts into the layers and gets trapped in the crevices for juicy sweetness in every bite.

In the autumn months, when apples are at their peak, fresh apple cider brings rich, natural sugars and a hint of tartness that enhances the smokiness of the ham. In this recipe, the apple cider is reduced with other ingredients like bourbon (my grandmother's favorite); brown sugar, which contains molasses with a hint of bitterness and deep color; Dijon mustard that adds sharpness to the tang of the apple cider; and hearty warming spices for flavor complexity, creating a thick, syrupy glaze. The natural sugars in the cider caramelize under heat, lending a beautiful, sleek finish to the ham that is not only delicious but also visually appealing with its glossy sheen. — Carla Hall

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Berkshire ham?

Compared to most mainstream grocery store hams, Berkshire hams, which come from heritage-breed pigs, are well marbled and have a more meaty, concentrated flavor.

How do I keep the ham from drying out?

By initially covering the ham as it bakes, the meat gently soaks up the aromatic glaze, retaining its juiciness. Uncovering the ham towards the end allows the exterior to caramelize and turn golden brown, giving it a stunning crust that's not only centerpiece-worthy but also mouthwatering.

Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Spiral-cut bone-in Berkshire hams are available at specialty grocery stores or online at heritageberkshire.com.

Carla Hall's Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 1 hour 15 mins.

Total Time: 3 hours

Servings: 10

Ingredients:

1 (7- to 8-pound) spiral-cut bone-in ham (preferably Berkshire)

1 cup apple cider

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) bourbon

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Small apples, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place ham, cut side down, in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Bring apple cider, brown sugar, butter, bourbon, mustard, vinegar, peppercorns, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon stick to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, whisking occasionally, until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Brush cider glaze evenly over ham, allowing mixture to drip between slices. Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil; bake in preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion of ham registers 95°F, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Uncover pan. Baste ham with drippings in bottom of pan. Continue baking, uncovered, basting every 15 minutes, until ham is glazed and beginning to brown and a meat thermometer registers 140°F, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Transfer ham to a platter; let rest 10 minutes. Strain drippings from bottom of baking pan into a small saucepan; discard solids. Skim off the majority of fat using a spoon; discard. Bring drippings to a boil over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour drippings evenly over ham; serve warm or at room temperature, garnished with small apples, if desired.



Make ahead

The cider mixture in step 2 can be made up to two days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Rewarm the glaze over low heat before brushing it on the ham. Leftover ham slices make next-day sandwiches that rival the big meal.

Suggested pairing

Pair this classic ham with a California Pinot Noir with dark cherry notes, like Merry Edwards Russian River Valley.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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