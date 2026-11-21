Recipe: Hastkaka ("Speed Cake")
Sofia Draco operates Bun Bun Bakery out of her home in Highland Park, Calif., delivering her freshly-baked pastries to loyal customers. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a treasured cake recipe passed down to her by her grandmother, Gertrud Johansson.
Draco writes:
I'm sharing my grandmother's own hastkaka, which means "speed cake." You can whip up the batter in a few minutes and add whatever fruit is in season. I love it with something tart, like red currants, rhubarb, or apples tossed with cardamom, cinnamon, and sugar. It's especially good served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a quick whipped vanilla sauce. I still have the recipe in her handwriting, and I make it all the time.
My Grandmother's Hastkaka ("Speed Cake")
by Sofia Draco
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 75 g butter, melted (or 5 ⅓ tablespoons)
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- Seasonal fruit, enough to scatter over the batter
- Butter and fine breadcrumbs for the pan
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Butter a cake pan, preferably a springform pan, and dust it with fine breadcrumbs.
- Quickly stir together the eggs, sugar, and melted butter. Add the flour and stir just until combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and scatter the fruit evenly over the top.
- Bake for 20 minutes (it can be a little sticky in the center). Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or a quick, cold whipped vanilla sauce.
Quick Whipped Vanilla Sauce
I love serving the cake warm with this cold vanilla sauce. It takes just a few minutes to make and is best spooned over the cake right away.
Ingredients:
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar, or vanilla bean paste to taste
- ¾ cup heavy whipping cream
Method:
Whisk the egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla for about 5 minutes, until pale and fluffy. In a separate bowl, lightly whip the cream, then gently fold it into the yolk mixture. I like to keep the cream soft so the sauce pours easily. If you want it fluffier and more spoonable, whip the cream a little longer before folding it in.
Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!