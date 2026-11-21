Sofia Draco operates Bun Bun Bakery out of her home in Highland Park, Calif., delivering her freshly-baked pastries to loyal customers. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a treasured cake recipe passed down to her by her grandmother, Gertrud Johansson.

My Grandmother's Hastkaka ("Speed Cake") by Sofia Draco. Sofia Draco

Draco writes:

I'm sharing my grandmother's own hastkaka, which means "speed cake." You can whip up the batter in a few minutes and add whatever fruit is in season. I love it with something tart, like red currants, rhubarb, or apples tossed with cardamom, cinnamon, and sugar. It's especially good served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a quick whipped vanilla sauce. I still have the recipe in her handwriting, and I make it all the time.

Sofia Draco

My Grandmother's Hastkaka ("Speed Cake")

by Sofia Draco

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

75 g butter, melted (or 5 ⅓ tablespoons)

1 cup all-purpose flour

Seasonal fruit, enough to scatter over the batter

Butter and fine breadcrumbs for the pan

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Butter a cake pan, preferably a springform pan, and dust it with fine breadcrumbs. Quickly stir together the eggs, sugar, and melted butter. Add the flour and stir just until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and scatter the fruit evenly over the top. Bake for 20 minutes (it can be a little sticky in the center). Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or a quick, cold whipped vanilla sauce.





Quick Whipped Vanilla Sauce

I love serving the cake warm with this cold vanilla sauce. It takes just a few minutes to make and is best spooned over the cake right away.

Ingredients:

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla sugar, or vanilla bean paste to taste

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

Method:

Whisk the egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla for about 5 minutes, until pale and fluffy. In a separate bowl, lightly whip the cream, then gently fold it into the yolk mixture. I like to keep the cream soft so the sauce pours easily. If you want it fluffier and more spoonable, whip the cream a little longer before folding it in.

Sofia Draco

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!