"Sunday Morning" Recipes Index

From Bon Appetit Magazine:
Clementine-Salted Turkey with Redeye Gravy
Wild Rice and Mushroom Stuffing
Cornbread Stuffing
Potatoes with Bacon, Onions, and Sage
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Mustard Dressing and Maple-Glazed Pecans
Carrot and Cranberry Salad with Fresh Ginger Dressing
Green Beans and Walnuts with Lemon Vinaigrette

From Alton Brown:
Stuffed Squash

From Judith Jones:
Skirt Steak, and "Second Round"

From Father Leo Patalinghug:
Penne Alla Vodka

From Royer's Round Top Cafe, Round Top, Tex.:
Ann's Pecan Pie, and Grandma Long's Pie Crust

From Wilma Stephenson, Culinary Arts Teacher, Frankford High School, Philadelphia:
French Omelet, and Tomato, Cucumber & Colored Bell Pepper Salad

From Waverly Inn & Garden:
Truffled Macaroni and Cheese

From Nestle's:
Original Nestlé® Toll House® Chocolate Chip Cookies

