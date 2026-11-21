This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was developed by Nicole Hopper and written by Breana Lai Killeen.

This ultra-rich and creamy risotto gets a touch of sweetness, thanks to butternut squash, and subtle tartness from Granny Smith apple to balance it out. Bacon drippings coat the arborio rice, lending a slightly smoky and deeply savory flavor infused into every grain. The rice is cooked just a hair past al dente so that it's tender but still has the slightest bite and chew to it. Half the roasted butternut and apple mixture gets pureed and stirred into the risotto (the other half is reserved for topping), and a hefty amount of Parmesan and a little butter at the end add even more umami and make it nicely glossy and extra creamy. Serve the risotto with roast chicken or pork tenderloin, or a zingy arugula salad.

Apple Cider Risotto. GREG DUPREE/FOOD STYLING by CHELSEA ZIMMER/PROP STYLING by THOM DRIVER

Frequently Asked Questions

Why use cider instead of wine in this risotto?

Apple cider gives risotto a subtle acidity, but also a bit of sweetness and fruitiness compared to a dry white wine. Try using a dry or off-dry cider instead of a sweet cider to make sure the dish doesn't become too sweet.

What not to do when making risotto?

A common misconception about risotto is that it takes a long time to make and that you'll be standing over the stove for an hour. In reality, the time spent cooking arborio rice should not exceed 20 minutes. If you're cooking your rice any longer than that, it will be overcooked, blown out, and mushy. And while there are other steps before adding the rice that take a little time (in this case, cooking the bacon and aromatics), it's still easily achievable in under an hour from start to finish.

Can you use other types of squash?

Absolutely. Any type of winter squash, such as honeynut, kabocha, or pumpkin will work well instead of butternut.

Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

To nail the timing, make sure you start cooking the risotto as soon as your butternut goes into the oven. Once the vegetables are in the oven, start step 2 concurrently; everything should line right up so that you can make the puree and stir it in as soon as the rice is ready.

Do not rinse your rice! For risotto, we want all that starch on the rice to make it nice and creamy, so don't wash it down the drain.

Apple Cider Risotto with Bacon and Butternut Squash

From Food & Wine Magazine

Total Time: 1 hour 15 mins

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

Roasted Squash

1 small butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 1/2 cups)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 fresh sage leaves

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small tart apple (such as Granny Smith), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 cup)

Risotto

6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

4 thick-cut bacon slices (about 4 ounces), chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage leaves

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups uncooked arborio rice or carnaroli rice

1 cup (8 ounces) hard apple cider

4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated (about 1 cup)

1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, diced

Directions:

Make the roasted squash: Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together squash, oil, salt, pepper, sage leaves, and garlic cloves on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes. Add apple to baking sheet, stirring to combine; roast until squash and apple are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, make the risotto: Bring broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high; reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Set aside 1/2 cup broth. Cook bacon in a large high-sided skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until bacon is rendered and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate using a slotted spoon; set aside. Add shallots, sage, and thyme to drippings in skillet; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add rice; cook, stirring constantly, until rice is translucent around edges, about 3 minutes. Add cider; cook, stirring occasionally, until cider is almost completely absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high, and ladle 1 cup simmering broth over rice until just covered. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rice absorbs most of the broth, about 3 minutes. Continue adding broth, about 1/2 cup at a time, stirring often, until nearly absorbed between additions and all remaining broth is used, 15 to 18 minutes total. Remove risotto from heat. Transfer 1 cup roasted squash mixture to a small bowl; set aside for serving. Transfer remaining squash to a blender or food processor; add reserved 1/2 cup broth, and process until smooth, about 45 seconds. Stir squash puree into risotto until well blended; add Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and cold butter. (Do not stir.) Cover and let stand for 2 minutes. Uncover and add reserved cooked bacon; stir vigorously until butter is completely melted and risotto is thick, smooth, and glossy, about 2 minutes. Add additional salt to taste, if desired. Divide risotto evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with reserved roasted squash mixture; garnish with additional thyme. Serve immediately.



Suggested pairing

Try pairing a crisp, artisanal apple cider, such as Austin Eastciders Original Dry, with this creamy fall side.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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