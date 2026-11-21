Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub's new book, "We Thought They'd Never Leave: Musings on Food and Family" (written with Josie Adams, and published by Gallery Books), offers reflections on the role of food in his family reunions, along with recipes. He offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a recipe that he credits with winning favor from his wife, actress Brooke Adams:

Gallery Books

This bright, fresh, satisfying grain salad goes well with almost everything. Recipes vary between countries. The Israelis do it one way, the Lebanese do it another way, the Jordanians do it another. A lot of the variations have to do with the proportions of bulgur to parsley to tomato. My favorite kind is equal parts bulgur and finely chopped parsley (no stems, please), finely diced tomatoes, and lots of scallions.

Because it can be labor-intensive, I recommend making tabbouleh with a crowd of people. It's better when it's a group effort. Although the first time I made it for Brooke, I did it all on my own, and I think it's one of the reasons she decided to keep me around.

Tabbouleh (Sufsoof)

by Tony Shalhoub

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

For the dressing

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (from about 1 lemon)

1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon ground allspice (optional)

For the salad

½ cup #1 fine bulgur (see note below)

1 large or 2 small bunches of curly parsley (about 8 ounces total), washed and thoroughly dried (in a salad spinner)

1 plum tomato, halved, seeded, and finely diced

1 Persian cucumber, finely diced

8 scallions (1 small bunch), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon dried mint or 1 small handful of fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and allspice (if using). Set aside.

Make the salad: In a small bowl, combine the bulgur and enough water to cover by half an inch. Let the bulgur soak until tender, about 10 minutes or according to package directions. If there is any standing water left, gently squeeze the bulgur over the sink to discard the water, and transfer to a large bowl.

Remove the leaves from the parsley stems (reserving stems for another use or discarding) and finely chop the leaves so there aren't any big pieces left. Transfer them to the large bowl with the bulgur.

Add the tomato, cucumber, and scallions to the bowl. If using dried mint, add now. If using fresh mint, wait to finely chop and add right before serving. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss, and taste for salt. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Note: You need the smallest bulgur, labeled "fine" or #1. Bulgur that isn't specified or just labeled "bulgur" is often medium grind and too coarse for this recipe.

Feed a Crowd

To serve 10: Double the recipe.

To serve 20: Quadruple the recipe. If you like, use 2 medium English cucumbers instead of 4 Persian cucumbers.

To serve 40: Increase all the quantities eightfold. Make sure your herbs are thoroughly dried, and squeeze the bulgur, so you don't have a soupy salad. If you like, use 4 medium English cucumbers instead of 8 Persian cucumbers.



Excerpted from "We Thought They'd Never Leave" by Tony Shalboub with Josie Adams. Copyright © 2026. Reprinted by permission of Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.



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