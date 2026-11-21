Hitchcock Farms, in Salinas, Calif., has been growing Brussels sprouts for generations (including purple Brussels sprouts, available seasonally). They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this chicken entrée recipe that offers a place of pride for one of their favorite vegetables.

Sheet Pan Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Acorn Squash. Hitchcock Farms

Sheet Pan Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Acorn Squash

From Hitchcock Farms

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 mins.

Ingredients:

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1 lb. purple or green Brussels sprouts, halved

1 acorn squash, halved, seeded and cut into 1/2 in thick slices

4 shallots, quartered through the stem

Olive oil

Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Fresh thyme sprigs

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°. Pile the Brussels sprouts, squash and a few sprigs each of fresh thyme and rosemary together in the center of a sheet pan. Sprinkle with olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and chili flakes. Remove chicken from package and pat dry with paper towels. Place chicken thighs skin side up on sheet pan and space vegetables out evenly around them. Drizzle olive oil over chicken thighs and sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, combine soy sauce, honey, butter and Chinese five spice in a small saucepan and heat over low heat, whisking to incorporate as butter melts. Remove sheet pan from oven and use a pastry brush to brush some of the sauce mixture over chicken. Drizzle the remainder over vegetables in pan. Return to oven and bake for another 20 minutes, until chicken skin is crispy and vegetables are caramelized. Garnish with fresh rosemary.



Recipe by Hitchcock Farms. Reprinted by permission.

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