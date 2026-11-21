University Press of Florida

In her 2019 cookbook "Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry" (published by University Press of Florida), Sallie Ann Robinson, a chef and food writer born and raised on Daufuskie Island off the coast of South Carolina, shares recipes that celebrate the culinary heritage of her Gullah and Indigenous American ancestors. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Sweet Potato Cornbread.

Robinson writes: "Oh, how I remember those days when it was time to harvest the sweet potatoes and cook them. So many different dishes! And as simple as it may sound, this recipe was a favorite in our house."

Sweet Potato Cornbread

by Sallie Ann Robinson

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon salt

4 to 5 sweet potatoes, skin on, cut into 3 pieces each

4 cups yellow self-rising cornmeal

1 cup self-rising flour

3 large eggs, beaten

2 cups whole milk

1 cup evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup molasses

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Half fill a large pot with water and add the salt and sweet potatoes. Over medium-high heat, bring to a boil and cool for 30 minutes. The potatoes will still be firm. Drain and set aside to cool, then peel them. In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal and flour. In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, whole milk, evaporate milk, sugar, vanilla, molasses, and ¾ cup of the butter. Using a hand mixer on medium speed, or a spoon, mix well until the sugar is dissolved. Fold in the sweet potatoes. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and combine well. Try not to break up the sweet potatoes. Add the remaining ¼ cup butter to a 9-by-13-inch baking pan or a large skillet, and place in the oven until hot. Pour the batter into the heated pan, leaving ½ inch space at the top for room to rise. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the top is slightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cornbread comes out clean. Let cool, then slice and serve.



From "Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry" by Sallie Ann Robinson. Copyright 2019 by Sallie Ann Robinson. Published by University Press of Florida. Reprinted by permission.



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