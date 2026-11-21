Recipe: Protein Pancakes by Good Culture
From Good Culture: Fluffy, protein-packed pancakes made with simple ingredients for a satisfying breakfast that keeps you full and fueled. Perfect with fresh fruit or a drizzle of maple syrup.
Protein Pancakes
From Good Culture Cottage Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Good Culture cottage cheese
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
Directions:
- Whisk all ingredients together in a medium bowl.
- Add ¼ cup scoop to a warm, buttered skillet and cook on each side for a few minutes.
Recipe by Good Culture. Reprinted by permission.
Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!