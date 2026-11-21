From Good Culture: Fluffy, protein-packed pancakes made with simple ingredients for a satisfying breakfast that keeps you full and fueled. Perfect with fresh fruit or a drizzle of maple syrup.

Protein Pancakes. Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Protein Pancakes

From Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Ingredients:

1 Cup Good Culture cottage cheese

3 eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Add ¼ cup scoop to a warm, buttered skillet and cook on each side for a few minutes.



Recipe by Good Culture. Reprinted by permission.

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