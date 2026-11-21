This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was developed by Ann Taylor Pittman and written by Craig Ruff.

This cheese ball turns a trio of briny favorites into a lively party appetizer that takes just 15 minutes to put together. Dill pickles provide their classic cucumber tang, peperoncini contribute a vinegary bite, and pickled jalapeños bring a measured kick. Folded into a base of cream cheese and extra-sharp cheddar, that layered triple-pickle brightness balances every bite. Fresh dill adds an herbal lift, while scallions, garlic powder, and onion powder lend ranch-inspired depth.

Triple-Pickle Cheese Ball. Fred Hardy/Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer/Prop Styling by Hannah Greenwood

The finishing touch is especially smart: Instead of the chopped nuts that traditionally coat many cheese balls, this one gets rolled in crushed potato chips. Their sturdy crunch is a playful contrast to the creamy interior and doubles down on all those salty flavors inside.

There's no mandatory chilling period, so the cheese ball can go from mixing bowl to platter in minutes. Serve it with additional chips and crackers, or build out the platter with crisp crudités. Either way, expect this cheese ball to draw a crowd around the snack table.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I substitute other pickles?

Yes, you can substitute other pickles, such as bread-and-butter pickles, cornichons, peppadews, or banana peppers. Use an equal amount, drain them well, and chop them finely so the cheese ball doesn't become watery.

Can I use a different type of chip?

This recipe calls for kettle-cooked potato chips, but crackers, pretzel crisps, bagel chips, or toasted baguette slices would also work well. For a fresh option, serve it with crudités such as celery sticks, cucumber slices, bell pepper strips, radishes, or endive leaves.

Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

A stand mixer works best for the thick cheese mixture. If you're making this recipe without one, beat the cream cheese and seasonings with a hand mixer, then fold in the cheddar and pickles with a stiff spatula.

Place the chips in a large ziplock plastic bag, and crush them into coarse crumbs with your hands or a rolling pin. Avoid pulverizing them so they retain plenty of crunch.

Wait to roll the cheese ball in the potato chips until just before serving. The chips will soften if the coated cheese ball is refrigerated.

Triple-Pickle Cheese Ball

From Food & Wine Magazine

Total time: 15 mins.

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions or chives

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1/3 cup finely chopped dill pickles

1/4 cup finely chopped jarred peperoncini

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled jalapeño chiles

1 1/2 cups kettle-cooked potato chips, crushed, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Crudités, for serving

Directions:

Beat cream cheese, scallions, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on low speed until well combined, about 30 seconds. Add cheddar cheese, pickles, peperoncini, and jalapeño; beat on low speed until well combined, about 30 seconds. Remove mixture from bowl, and shape into a ball. Stir together crushed potato chips and parsley in a medium bowl. Roll cheese ball in mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Serve immediately with additional potato chips and crudités.



Make ahead

The cheese ball can be prepared through step 1 and stored, tightly covered in plastic wrap in the refrigerator, for up to three days. Proceed with step 2 just before serving.



Suggested pairing

Pair this rich, crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack with a tart, lightly herbal Sauvignon Blanc, such as Dashwood Marlborough.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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