This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was developed by Maneet Chauhan and written by Breana Killeen.

Pumpkin pie is often defined by warm baking spices, and Maneet Chauhan's version goes above and beyond. Her homemade chai masala combines green cardamom, fennel, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, and star anise, adding licorice-like notes. The blend seasons both the buttery gingersnap–graham cracker crust and the pumpkin filling, so every bite carries its fragrance.

Chai Spiced Pumpkin. Food & Wine

This pie has the flavor and polish to stand out at a holiday gathering while still feeling unmistakably homemade. Toast and grind the chai masala shortly before baking for the brightest flavor, then cool and chill the pie completely. Served cold, each slice cuts neatly and lets the black tea, ginger, and spices shine.

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Tips for the best crust

For a sturdy crust with an even edge, grind the cookies and crackers to fine, uniform crumbs, then mix until every crumb is coated with butter. Use the flat bottom of a measuring cup to compact the mixture firmly across the base before pressing it up the sides. Baking the crust before filling sets its structure and heightens its toasted flavor. Let it cool completely so the crust does not begin cooking the custard unevenly.

Homemade chai masala

To make chai masala, combine 1/4 cup green cardamom pods, 2 tablespoons fennel seeds, 2 teaspoons whole cloves, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns, and 1 star anise pod in a small skillet. Toast over medium, stirring frequently, until very fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder to cool, then grind into a powder.

Premade chai seasoning

For a shortcut, use a premade chai masala in place of the homemade blend. Diaspora Co.'s Chai Spice is a caffeine-free mix of green cardamom, ginger, fennel, cinnamon, black pepper, and cloves; Spicewalla also sells a versatile Chai Masala, while Burlap & Barrel's Chai adds lemongrass and orange peel. Check the label before buying as you'll want to choose an unsweetened, tea-free ground spice blend for baking rather than a chai latte mix or a blend containing black tea.

Notes From the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Grind the gingersnaps and graham crackers into fine crumbs so the crust packs tightly and holds together cleanly when sliced.

Measure the strained cream after simmering; if you have more than 1/2 cup, return it to the saucepan and reduce it slightly.

Chill the pie thoroughly before cutting, and wipe the knife between slices for the neatest presentation.

Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Pie

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 40 mins.

Total Time: 1 hour 50 mins.

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

Crust

1 cup gingersnap cookie crumbs (5 ounces)

1/2 cup cinnamon graham cracker crumbs (2 ounces)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon chai masala (see Note)

6 tablespoons salted butter, melted and cooled slightly

Filling

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon loose black tea leaves

2 tablespoons chai masala (see Note)

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Whipped cream, dried rose petals, and chopped roasted pistachios, for garnish

Directions:

Make the crust: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Pulse gingersnap cookie crumbs, graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and chai masala in the bowl of a food processor until thoroughly blended. Add the melted butter and pulse until the crumbs are moistened. Press the crumbs evenly over the bottom and up the side of a 9-inch pie plate to form the crust. Bake until the crust is firm, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool until room temperature, about 20 minutes. Leave the oven on. Meanwhile, make the filling: Bring heavy cream, black tea, and chai masala just to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes, then strain through a fine sieve into a liquid measuring cup (you should have about 1/2 cup). Beat eggs, pumpkin, the strained spiced cream, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth in a large bowl. Pour the filling into the prepared crust. Bake until the center is dry to the touch and the filling is set, 45 to 55 minutes. Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool until room temperature, about 1 hour. Refrigerate the pie until cold, at least 2 hours. Serve the pie garnished with whipped cream, dried rose petals, and chopped roasted pistachios.



Make ahead

The pie can be prepared, cooled, covered, and refrigerated for up to two days. Garnish with the whipped cream, rose petals, and pistachios just before serving.



Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

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