"Sunday Morning" 2023 "Food Issue" recipe index
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of Food & Wine magazine, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue."
Appetizers
- Holiday Baked Brie with Herbs, Berries, Nuts and Honey (from Big Green Egg)
- Smoked Trout Dip (from author Anna Hezel)
- Squash Fondue (from Food & Wine)
Breads
- Cornbread Bundt with Savory Cheese Filling (from NordicWare)
- Loaded Baked Potato Bread (from the Twelve Thirty Club)
Entrees
- Bucatini with Sardines & Caramelized Fennel (from author Anna Hezel)
- Clementine-and-Garlic Roast Turkey (from Food & Wine)
- Honey-Walnut Shrimp (from Kevin and Jeffrey Tang, of America's Test Kitchen)
- The Perfect Roasted Turkey (from Big Green Egg)
- Rack of Lamb (from Big Green Egg)
- Sardinian Gnocchetti with Campidanese Sauce (from Carasau Ristorante)
Sides and Small Plates
- Anthony Bourdain's Mashed Potatoes, Kind of Robuchon-Style
- Cheesy Root Vegetable Gratin (from Big Green Egg)
- Simple Fried Rice (from Kevin and Jeffrey Tang)
- Traditional Stuffing (from Big Green Egg)
Desserts and Snacks
- Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie (from Big Green Egg)
- Gingerbread Cake (from NordicWare)
- Ginger-Poached Quince Tarte Tatin (from Food & Wine)
- Peppermint Pine Forest Bundt Cake (from NordicWare)
- Vanilla Chai Spiced Bundt Cake (from NordicWare)
Beverages
Leftovers
Check out these recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:
