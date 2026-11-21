This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was developed by Cameron Beall and written by Breana Killeen.

There's nearly as much fennel and onion as potato in this gratin from Blackberry Farm's Cameron Beall, and that generous proportion is what sets it apart. As the thinly sliced vegetables slowly bake, the onion and fennel soften until sweet and almost jammy, settling between layers of tender Yukon Gold potatoes. Fennel's pronounced anise flavor also mellows considerably with cooking, leaving behind a gentle sweetness that complements the potatoes rather than overpowering them.

Potato and Fennel Gratin. Cedric Angeles/Food & Wine

Cheddar, Gruyère, and Parmesan make the sauce especially special alongside the heavy cream, which produces a smooth, stable sauce as the gratin spends more than an hour in the oven. Seasoning the vegetables as you build the layers is equally important, ensuring the potatoes, fennel, and onion are flavorful from top to bottom. After baking, give the gratin 10 to 15 minutes to rest so the sauce settles before serving.

Reach for a mandoline

Potatoes, fennel, and onion cook at different rates, so slicing them consistently thin is essential for getting everything tender at the same time. A mandoline makes quick work of the job and produces far more uniform slices than most cooks can achieve with a knife. Always use the mandoline's hand guard, particularly as you approach the end of each vegetable.

Stick with heavy cream

This isn't the place to substitute milk or a lower-fat dairy product. Heavy cream has enough fat to help the cheese sauce remain smooth and stable through the long baking time; lower-fat alternatives are more prone to separating.

Notes From the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Season with thyme, salt, and pepper as you build the gratin rather than only seasoning the top; this gives every layer flavor.

Slice the potatoes, fennel, and onion evenly and thinly with a mandoline so the vegetables become tender at approximately the same time.

If the vegetables rise above the rim of the baking dish, coat the underside of the foil with cooking spray before covering to prevent the cheese from sticking.

Potato and Fennel Gratin

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 30 mins.

Total Time: 2 hours 5 mins.

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes (about 3 large), peeled and thinly sliced 1/8 inch thick on a mandoline (about 4 cups)

1 large fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced 1/16 inch thick on a mandoline (about 2 cups)

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced on a mandoline (about 3 cups)

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup), divided

3 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup), divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for baking dish

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 4 teaspoons)

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch or other 3-quart baking dish with butter, and set aside. Arrange 2 layers of potatoes in concentric circles, covering bottom of prepared dish. Layer one-third of the fennel slices (about 2/3 cup) followed by one-third of the onion slices (about 1 cup) evenly over top of potatoes. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Repeat layering process twice, layering with a single layer of potatoes each time. Top with half of the cheddar (about 6 tablespoons) and half of the Gruyère (about 6 tablespoons). Heat butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Once melted, add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low, and add cream; stir until just steaming. Whisk in Parmesan, remaining about 6 tablespoons cheddar, and remaining about 6 tablespoons Gruyère; stir until melted, smooth, and slightly thickened. Carefully pour cream mixture over potato mixture; cover with aluminum foil. (If mixture is raised above the edge of the dish, spray foil with cooking spray to prevent sticking.) Bake for 1 hour. Remove foil, and bake uncovered until golden and bubbly, and a sharp knife inserted into center meets no resistance, 25 to 30 minutes more. Let rest 10 to 15 minutes before serving.



Make ahead

Gratin can be assembled up to one day ahead and stored covered in the refrigerator. Bake it directly from the refrigerator, adding 5 to 15 minutes to the covered baking time; before removing the foil, check that the center is hot and the potatoes are mostly tender.

Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

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