Good Culture Cottage Cheese shares with "Sunday Morning" viewers their take on a traditional favorite: A mac & cheese that is creamy, flavorful and cheesy, but lighter and with a boost of protein by using cottage cheese.

Macaroni & Cheese by Good Culture. Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

From Good Culture Cottage Cheese

Servings: 8-12

Ingredients:

Macaroni & Cheese

8 ounces small pasta (macaroni, elbows, shells) (227 grams)

1 cup Good Culture Cottage Cheese (220 grams)

½ cup whole milk (120 grams)

½ tsp salt

Few grinds of fresh black pepper

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp paprika

2 tsps cornstarch

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (113 grams)

Cheesy Topping

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (113 g)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese (45–50 g)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Butter a baking dish. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions until just al dente. Reserve about ½ cup of pasta water, then drain the pasta and set aside. Add the cottage cheese, milk, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cornstarch to a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Pour the sauce into a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the 1 cup of shredded cheddar and stir gently until melted and the sauce is smooth and hot. Avoid letting it boil vigorously. Add the drained pasta to the sauce and stir until evenly coated. The mac and cheese should look slightly saucier than you want the finished dish to be, since the oven will thicken it. If needed, stir in a little reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce. Transfer the mac and cheese to the buttered baking dish. Evenly sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of shredded cheddar and ½ cup of Parmesan over the top. Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the edges are bubbling. Broil for an additional 1-3 minutes, watching carefully, until the topping is golden and lightly crispy. Let the mac and cheese rest for 5 minutes before serving. Once cooled, refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container. To reheat, add a couple of tablespoons of milk or water to help loosen the sauce. Microwave until heated through, stopping every soften to stir. Add a little extra liquid if needed.



Recipe by Good Culture. Reprinted by permission.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!