"Sunday Morning" 2024 "Food Issue" recipe index
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of Food & Wine magazine, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue."
Appetizers
- Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne (from Food & Wine)
Breads, Sandwiches and Baked Goods
- Bacon and Cream Cheese Muffins, for dogs (from BowMeowRaw)
- Fried Herb Yeast Rolls (from Food & Wine)
- The Sophisticated Club Sandwich (from Sandwiches of History)
Entrees
- Cacio e Pepe (from Roscioli)
- Cacio e Pepe Pizza (from chef Stefano Callegari)
- Friday Playdate Pizza, for dogs (from BowMeowRaw)
- Ground Turkey, Quinoa, and Carrots, for dogs (from BowMeowRaw)
- Hearty Hamburgers, for dogs (from BowMeowRaw)
- Mushroom and Cabbage Wellington (from Food & Wine)
- Sesame-Ginger Spatchcocked Turkey (from Food & Wine)
- Spiced Cider-Glazed Ham (from Food & Wine)
- Thanksgiving Leftovers Turkey Tetrazzini (from Food & Wine)
Sides
- Creamy No-Fail Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes (from Food & Wine)
- Potato recipes (from the Murdock family)
- Roasted Green Beans with Ginger, Garlic and Chiles (from Food & Wine)
- Shaved Beet and Carrot Salad With Citrus-Scallion Dressing (from Food & Wine)
Desserts and Snacks
- Brown Bag Apple Pie (from Food & Wine)
- Pecan Pie Bars (from Food & Wine)
Beverages
- Dierks Bentley's Old Fashioned
- Martini recipes from cocktail writer Robert Simonson
- Martini recipes from Temple Bar, New York City
Leftovers
