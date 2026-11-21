Hitchcock Farms, in Salinas, Calif., has been growing Brussels sprouts for generations (including purple Brussels sprouts, available seasonally). They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this recipe for a side dish that highlights the sweetness of the vegetable.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Tahini and Pomegranate. Hitchcock Farms

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Tahini and Pomegranate

From Hitchcock Farms

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon za'atar

1/4 cup tahini

Juice of one lemon

1 Tablespoon water

1 Tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1/2 cup fresh pomegranate seeds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, za'atar, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Arrange sprouts cut side down on a sheet tray. Bake for 8-10 minutes undisturbed, until they start to brown and crisp but still remain a vibrant green. Meanwhile, combine tahini, lemon juice, water, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Whisk together until a unified sauce forms. Spread sauce across a small platter. Pile warm Brussels sprouts on top of the sauce, then drizzle with pomegranate molasses and garnish with pomegranate seeds.



Recipe by Hitchcock Farms. Reprinted by permission.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!