In her 2019 cookbook "Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry" (published by University Press of Florida), Sallie Ann Robinson, a chef and food writer born and raised on Daufuskie Island off the coast of South Carolina, shares recipes that celebrate the culinary heritage of her Gullah and Indigenous American ancestors. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a collard greens recipe.

She writes: "Many folks have never combined these two vegetables, but they go together well. Crunchy cabbage and silky collards are complementary flavors and textures."

Collard Greens & Cabbage with Smoke Neck Bones by Sallie Ann Robinson. CBS News

Collard Greens & Cabbage with Smoke Neck Bones

by Sallie Ann Robinson

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

3 pieces smoked pork neck bone (or smoked turkey wings)

1 small bunch collard greens, picked over (remove any dead leaves), destemmed, and cut into 2 or 3 pieces

1 large sweet onion, diced

1 small cabbage, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

Directions:

Fill a large pot half full of water, add the smoked neck bones, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes, then drain off the water and return the meat to the pot, along with 3 cups hot water, and bring to a boil again. Cook for 20 to 30 minutes. While the meat is cooking, wash the collard leaves several times in warm water, and drain in a colander. When the meat is almost tender, add the collards and the onion. Season with salt and pepper, decrease the heat to medium, cover, and simmer, stirring on occasion, for 1 hour. Next add the cabbage and more water if needed, and cook for 30 to 45 minutes, until the cabbage is as tender as you like it. Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve. Serve with the cooking liquid, or potlikker.



From "Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry" by Sallie Ann Robinson. Copyright 2019 by Sallie Ann Robinson. Published by University Press of Florida. Reprinted by permission.



For more info:

University Press of Florida

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!