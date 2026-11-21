In her 2019 cookbook "Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry" (published by University Press of Florida), Sallie Ann Robinson, a chef and food writer born and raised on Daufuskie Island off the coast of South Carolina, shares recipes that celebrate the culinary heritage of her Gullah and Indigenous American ancestors. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her fried rice recipe.

'Fuskie Fried Crab and Shrimp Rice by Sallie Ann Robinson. CBS News

'Fuskie Fried Crab and Shrimp Rice

by Sallie Ann Robinson

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups long-grain white rice

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 slices bacon

1/3 green bell pepper, diced

1/3 red bell pepper, diced

½ rib celery, diced

1 large onion, diced

4 ounces lump crabmeat

4 ounces claw crabmeat

½ pound medium-size raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large stockpot, wash and drain the rice several times, then add 2 ½ cups water and the salt. Stir to combine, cover, and cook over medium heat for 30 to 45 minutes, or until the rice is tender. In a large skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon until crisp. Remove from the skillet and set aside, leaving the bacon grease in the pan. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pan, along with the bell peppers, celery, and onion, and cook for 3 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl and set aside. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet over high heat, then add the crabmeat and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until the crabmeat begins to brown. Add the shrimp and the rice to the crabmeat, and stir together for 2 minutes, or until well combined and the shrimp is cooked through. Stir the sautéed vegetables and the garlic into the rice and heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot in bowls.



From "Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry" by Sallie Ann Robinson. Copyright 2019 by Sallie Ann Robinson. Published by University Press of Florida. Reprinted by permission.



For more info:

University Press of Florida

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!