This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was by Justin Chapple.

This citrus turkey recipe is a unique way to celebrate the start of citrus season — and a delicious, sunny addition to your holiday table. F&W's Justin Chapple also shares an easy cheesecloth trick for maximally crispy skin and succulent meat: his go-to technique for how to make the juiciest Thanksgiving turkey.

Citrus and Butter Turkey. Nicole Franzen/Food & Wine

Frequently Asked Questions

Why put lemon, orange, and grapefruit in the turkey cavity?

Putting citrus inside the cavity — as well as using it to flavor the butter that's spread under the skin — will impart fragrant flavor into the entire bird. Plus, the high-water fruit will create steam as it cooks, moistening the meat from within. The pan juices will be infused with citrus, too; pour some onto your plate for an extra source of tart, aromatic goodness.

What does putting butter under the skin do?

Rubbing butter directly onto the meat of the bird — rather than over the skin — is a classic way to impart as much moist juiciness as possible into every part of turkey. In this case, the butter is also infused with herbs and citrus zest, so those flavors will also melt into the meat as it cooks.

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Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Draping a butter-soaked cheesecloth over the breast and legs of your turkey will protect the skin from over-browning, while also maintaining moisture and keeping the flavorful citrus and thyme as close to the meat as possible. Before laying it over the bird, dampen the cheesecloth with water and then wring out any excess; this will not only prevent the cheesecloth from soaking up too much butter, but will also help prevent cloth threads from transferring onto the meat.

The turkey is roasted on its own for about 30 minutes, at which point you'll pour 3 cups of chicken stock (or low-sodium broth) into the pan and continue to roast for about another hour and 45 minutes. The addition of the broth will keep the air in the oven moist — meaning a juicier turkey. Plus, you'll collect the remaining pan juices after roasting to serve over the carved meat.

Citrus-and-Butter Turkey

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 40 mins.

Total Time: 2 hours 30 mins.

Servings: 10-12

Ingredients:

1 (12 to 14-pound) turkey, rinsed and patted dry

Kosher salt

Black pepper

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated grapefruit zest, plus 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice

1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated orange zest, plus 1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tablespoon minced thyme, plus 5 sprigs

1/2 grapefruit, cut into wedges

1/2 orange, cut into wedges

1 lemon, cut into wedges

3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

Directions:

Season the turkey inside and out with salt and pepper. Transfer to a rack set in a roasting pan and let come to room temperature. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°F. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the citrus zests and juices along with the garlic and minced thyme; let cool slightly. Transfer half of the citrus butter to a small bowl and refrigerate until spreadable. Run your fingers under the breast and thigh skin to loosen it, then spread the chilled butter under the skin and over the breast and thighs. Stuff the turkey cavity with the thyme sprigs and the grapefruit, orange, and lemon wedges. Dampen an 18- x 18-inch double-layer piece of cheesecloth with water and squeeze dry. Soak the cheesecloth in the remaining citrus butter and drape it over the breast and legs; pour any remaining butter on top. Roast the turkey for about 30 minutes. Add the stock to the roasting pan and continue to roast for about 1 hour and 45 minutes longer, rotating the pan a few times, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°F. Carefully peel the cheesecloth off the turkey. Transfer the turkey to a board; let rest for 30 minutes. Skim the fat off the pan juices and transfer to a gravy bowl. Carve the turkey and serve with the pan juices.





Suggested pairing

Fresh, grapefruit-scented white Bordeaux.





Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

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