Hitchcock Farms, in Salinas, Calif., has been growing Brussels sprouts for generations (including purple Brussels sprouts, available seasonally). They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this pasta dish featuring one of their favorite vegetables.

Orechiette with Brussels Sprouts & Pancetta. Hitchcock Farms

Orechiette with Brussels Sprouts & Pancetta

From Hitchcock Farms

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 mins.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed, outer leaves peeled for use, cores saved for later

1/2 lb. dried orecchiette pasta

2 oz. pancetta (Italian bacon), finely chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup grated pecorino romano cheese, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

Directions:

Generously salt a large pot of water and set to boil over high heat. Heat a medium sautée pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Swirl in 1 Tablespoon olive oil and fry Brussels sprouts leaves until tender and starting to brown in spots, about 5 minutes. Remove brussels sprouts and set aside. Return pan to medium heat and add remaining oil, pancetta and shallots. Cook for about 4 minutes until starting to crisp and caramelize. Add cream and reduce on low. Meanwhile, cook pasta to al dente, about 12 minutes, and strain, reserving at least 1 cup pasta cooking liquid. Once cream mixture has thickened and darkened a little in color, add pecorino to pan and stir to combine. Add 1/2 cup pasta cooking liquid and pasta to pan, stirring to coat, adding more pasta water as necessary to create a silky sauce. Add Brussels sprout leaves to pan and cook about 2 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper as desired. Serve with additional pecorino cheese and fresh cracked pepper to garnish.



Recipe by Hitchcock Farms. Reprinted by permission.

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