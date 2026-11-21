Hitchcock Farms, in Salinas, Calif., has been growing Brussels sprouts for generations (including purple Brussels sprouts, available seasonally). They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers this recipe for a Brussels sprouts side dish with unique complementary flavors.

Brussels Sprouts with Quinoa, Bacon & Grapes. Hitchcock Farms

Brussels Sprouts with Quinoa, Bacon & Grapes

From Hitchcock Farms

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 mins.

Ingredients:

2 cups quinoa, cooked and cooled

2 cups Brussels sprouts, sliced thin

6 oz. bacon, cut into 1 in squares

1 red onion, coarsely chopped

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup purple or red grapes, halved

Directions:

Heat a large sautée pan over medium heat for two minutes. Swirl in olive oil, then add bacon. Cook, turning occasionally until browned and crispy in parts, but still tender. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving fat in pan. Next, add Brussels sprouts and onion to bacon pan and sautée over medium high heat until browning in spots, about 5 minutes. Add quinoa, salt and bacon back to pan and stir to combine. Cook until heated through. Then, remove from heat and toss with grapes. Serve warm.



Recipe by Hitchcock Farms. Reprinted by permission.

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