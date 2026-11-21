This recipe, courtesy of Food & Wine Magazine, was by Nigella Lawson and written by Molly McArdle.

Rich and sweet, from dates, molasses, and dark brown sugar, this cake from Nigella Lawson's 2018 cookbook At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking is a particularly indulgent dessert — and a Food & Wine Test Kitchen favorite. A generous drizzle of heavy cream (or vanilla ice cream) balances the flavor perfectly.

Sticky Toffee Pudding. Morgan Hunt Ward/Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey/Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

"My STP is altogether deeper and darker than the original version," Lawson writes in At My Table. "It is still sweet, but the dark brown sugar and molasses give it an almost savage intensity. It seems redolent of ginger, cloves, allspice — and yet none of these spices are used. It's a miracle. I don't understand it — but then, miracles are not to be questioned. It shouldn't be eaten piping hot, but warm; once the sponge has been topped with a glaze of the sauce, and has had its 30 minutes' waiting time, it will be at optimum temperature."

What is unsulfured molasses?

Molasses falls into two primary categories: sulfured and unsulfured, with each available in light, dark, and blackstrap varieties depending on how much sugar has been extracted during processing. Sulfured molasses is made from immature sugar cane and treated with sulfur dioxide to preserve it before refining, which can impart slightly chemical or off flavors. Unsulfured molasses, by contrast, is produced from fully ripened sugar cane and requires no preservatives, resulting in a cleaner, more straightforward sweetness. For that reason, unsulfured molasses is generally preferred by bakers and cooks, and is the type most commonly found on grocery store shelves.

Notes from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

Chewy and sticky Medjool dates work best here, but any dried date will do.

"You will find it easier to measure out the molasses if you run your spoon under a hot tap first," writes Lawson.

This recipe makes about two cups of sauce.

Nigella Lawson's Sticky Toffee Pudding

From Food & Wine Magazine

Active Time: 30 mins.

Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins.

Servings: 9

Ingredients:

Cake

12 large medjool dates (about 7 ounces or 1 packed cup), pitted and roughly chopped

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon boiling water

1 teaspoon baking soda

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing

2 tablespoons unsulfured light molasses

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 5 3/8 ounces)

2 teaspoons baking powder

Sauce

1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon unsulfured light molasses

3/4 cup heavy cream

Additional Ingredients

Vanilla ice cream or heavy cream

Directions:

Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking dish with butter; set aside. Stir together dates, 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon boiling water, and baking soda in a medium-size heatproof bowl; let stand until dates soften, about 10 minutes. Beat butter and molasses in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add brown sugar, and beat until mixture is light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until completely incorporated, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add flour and baking powder; beat on low speed until a smooth, thick batter forms, about 1 minute. Lightly mash soaked dates using a fork; pour dates and their liquid into batter, and beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 30 seconds. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted into center of cake comes out clean, 28 to 35 minutes. Meanwhile, make the sauce: Combine sugar, butter, and molasses in a medium saucepan over low; cook, stirring often, until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. Stir in heavy cream; bring to a simmer over medium. Immediately remove from heat; cover and set aside. Remove cake from oven, and place on a wire rack. Immediately prick cake all over using a wooden pick; pour about one-quarter of warm sauce (about 1/2 cup) over top, easing sauce to the edges using a spatula so that cake is entirely topped with a thick, sticky glaze. Cover remaining sauce in saucepan to keep warm for serving. Let cake cool slightly on wire rack until just warm, at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour. Slice cake; top with vanilla ice cream or heavy cream. Serve with remaining sauce in a pitcher.



Make ahead

"[Eaten] cold — should you have any leftovers — a slab of it cut from the dish tastes like the most magnificent sticky gingerbread," writes Lawson.

Suggested pairing

Joe Baumgardner, beverage director at JC Resorts in San Diego, reaches for Madeira after a rich dinner — one that might end with an indulgent dessert like this one. "Madeira is my preferred complement to a big meal because of its dazzlingly bright acidity," says Baumgardner. "The flavors and aromas of fig, hazelnut, and toffee are a dessert unto themselves and beautifully balanced."

Excerpted from the book At My Table by Nigella Lawson. Copyright © 2018 by Nigella Lawson. Reprinted with permission from Flatiron Books. All rights reserved. Recipe courtesy of Food & Wine. Reprinted with permission.

Food & Wine

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index!