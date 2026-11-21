In her 2003 book "Gullah Home Cooking the Daufuskie Way," Sallie Ann Robinson, a chef and food writer born and raised on Daufuskie Island off the coast of South Carolina, shares recipes that celebrate the culinary heritage of her Gullah and Indigenous American ancestors. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Okra Gumbo.

Sea Island Okra Gumbo by Sallie Ann Robinson. CBS News

Sea Island Okra Gumbo

by Sallie Ann Robinson

Ingredients:

2 pieces ham hock

3 pieces fresh pig tail

1-2 cans diced or stewed tomatoes

4-5 cups water

3 cups okra, cut up

1 cup shrimp, peeled and deveined

Corn, green beans (optional)

Directions:

Put the pig tail and ham hock in a medium pot, half full with water. Boil 20 minutes, then drain. This will clean the meat. Rinse the meat again, twice. Return the meat to the pot, add the tomatoes (more or less, as you prefer) and 4 to 5 cups of water, and boil slowly until the meat is tender and tomatoes break down in the soup (30 to 60 minutes). If you wish, prefry the okra with a dash of oil to reduce the slime. Add the okra, prefried or not, along with shrimp, to the tomatoes and meat. If you like, add corn, green beans, or any other vegetable, canned or fresh. Cook for another 20 to 30 minutes over medium heat. Serve as a soup, over rice, or with stiff grits.



From "Gullah Home Cooking the Daufuskie Way" by Sallie Ann Robinson. Copyright 2003 by Sallie Ann Robinson. Published by University of North Carolina Press. Reprinted by permission.



For more info:

University of North Carolina Press

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