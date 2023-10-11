Amazon's October Prime Day is practically giving away Blink video doorbells

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, happening now through Oct. 11, you can get the popular wireless Blink Video Doorbell for just $30. That's a full 50% off the list price. And if that deal isn't good enough, you can save an extra 20% if you trade in your old video doorbell.

Note that this deal is for Amazon Prime members only.

With the help of your smartphone, the Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with other easy to install, indoor and outdoor home security cameras from Blink to create a setup with more coverage. (Lots of Blink cameras are on sale during the October Prime Day sale.)

Right now, for just $30, you can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door, and capture 1080p resolution recordings via the camera's wide-angle (135 degree) lens.

There's never been a better time to enhance your home security with a one of the best budget video doorbells.

Why we like the Blink Video Doorbell:

It's wireless and is powered using two AA lithium batteries.

The camera offers 1080p (30fps) resolution and records video (that gets stored in the cloud) at 640 x 350 pixel resolution.

You get live, two-way communication with whomever approaches your door.

The video doorbell can be installed in just minutes.

In addition to an iPhone or Android-based phone, it works with Amazon Fire and Amazon Echo devices.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?



The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

