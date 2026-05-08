Live Updates: Trump says ceasefire still in effect as Iran calls Strait of Hormuz attacks "point of no return"
What to know about the Iran war today:
- The U.S. military said three warships came under "unprovoked attack" Thursday as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian forces launching missiles, drones and small assault boats. U.S. officials said all the threats were eliminated, and U.S. forces launched "self-defense strikes" on Iranian ports abutting the strait.
- Iran has claimed the U.S. shot first, targeting Iranian ships near the strait and "civilian areas" on shore, and that it fired at the U.S. warships in response. Senior Iranian military officials said the U.S. "crossed the point of no return" with the attacks and they vowed to respond.
- President Trump said despite the escalating hostilities, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is "still in effect," but he warned the U.S. would "knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently" if Tehran doesn't accept a peace deal.
Iran says U.S. has "crossed the point of no return" after exchange of fire in Strait of Hormuz
Iranian officials say the U.S. has "crossed the point of no return," blasting American strikes on ports in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday as a violation of the ceasefire that President Trump insists is still in effect.
In a statement released Thursday night, Iran's central military command, the Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters, claimed the U.S. targeted an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel near the strait, prompting Iranian forces to return fire on U.S. warships.
"In a simultaneous attack" the U.S. launched air raids "targeting civilian areas" in cooperation with regional allies on ports in Khamir, Sirik as well as Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. officials, including President Trump, said Iran fired first at three U.S. Navy destroyers transiting the strait on Thursday, prompting "self-defense strikes" against military assets at Iranian ports.
Iran claimed its attacks on the ships caused "severe and substantial damage," though President Trump said none were damaged in the exchange of fire.
Brigadier General Ebrahim Zulfuqari, a spokesman for the Al-Anbiya headquarters, said in a social media post Thursday that the U.S. had "crossed the point of no return, and the response will be commensurate with the crime and more."
UAE says air defense systems activated over Iranian missile attack
The United Arab Emirates reported early Friday morning local time that its air defense systems had been activated to respond to drones and missiles launched by Iran.
The UAE's defense ministry said in a social media post that "sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones."
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority cautioned residents to "remain in a safe place and follow the warnings and updates on official websites."
Trump says Iran deal "might not happen" but "could happen any day"
President Trump told reporters late Thursday that a deal with Iran "might not happen, but it could happen any day."
"I believe they want the deal more than I do," he said during a visit to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, where his administration is installing blue filament as part of a renovation project.
Mr. Trump also addressed Iran's attacks on three U.S. Navy destroyers, which drew an American counterattack.
"They trifled with us today. We blew them away," he said. "They should not have done that today."
Mr. Trump reiterated that the ceasefire is not over, in spite of Tuesday's exchange.
"If there's no ceasefire, you're not going to have to know. You're just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran," he said.
Trump says Iran sustained "great damage" after attacking U.S. warships
President Trump confirmed that three American destroyers passed through the Strait of Hormuz after dodging an Iranian onslaught — and warned Iran that it needs to strike a deal with the U.S. quickly.
Mr. Trump said in a social media post that the U.S. vessels were unharmed while Iran faced "great damage," describing the military's efforts to deflect Iranian boats, missiles and drones in vivid terms.
"They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!" he said of the U.S.'s response to the drone attacks.
"A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question," the president wrote.
He also warned that "we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" Mr. Trump is seeking a longer-term peace deal with Iran, but the status of talks is unclear.
U.S. launches "self-defense strikes," U.S. Central Command says
American forces "responded with self-defense strikes" on Iranian targets after three Navy destroyers came under missile and drone fire, but were not struck, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
The destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Mason and USS Rafael Peralta were attacked by missiles, drones and small boats, CENTCOM said. The U.S. military responded by targeting Iranian facilities, including drone and missile launch sites.
U.S. destroyers face second round of Iranian attacks
Three U.S. Navy destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz came under renewed attack on Thursday, enduring what American officials described as a fiercer and more sustained Iranian assault than the barrage the warships faced only days earlier.
The destroyers came under an intense Iranian assault as swarms of Iranian fast-attack boats maneuvered close enough that American warships opened fire to keep them at bay, the U.S. officials told CBS News under condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Iranian forces also launched drones and missiles during the confrontation, the officials said.
Over several hours, the American warships and supporting aircraft mounted a layered defense.
Despite the intensity of the attacks, neither U.S. vessel was struck.
Trump calls strikes on Iranian ports a "love tap," says ceasefire still "in effect"
President Trump told ABC News Thursday that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire remains in effect despite American strikes on two Iranian ports, describing the strikes as "just a love tap."
Mr. Trump spoke on the phone with ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott.
When she asked if it means the ceasefire is over, she says he replied, "No, no, the ceasefire is going. It's in effect."