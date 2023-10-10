iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are up to 36% off during Amazon October Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. Many top-rated iRobot Roombas are on sale now during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The customer-loved robot vacuum brand is the maker of several of the best robot vacuums of 2023.

Because these robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be more expensive than robot vacs from other brands. That's why it's such a big deal that these iRobot models have been majorly marked down. The iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is 36% off right now. The 4.4-star-rated device is a whopping $125 off at Amazon during the deals event.

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features, like object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on iRobot robot vacuums

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot robot vacuums now. But hurry -- these hot Prime Big Deal Days deals will sell out quickly.

If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you. The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

Unlike other iRobot Roombas, this unit includes a virtual wall that will keep your robot vacuum in the rooms that you want cleaned, and away from any areas that you want left alone.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 692 with virtual wall:

It's a budget-friendly iRobot Roomba option.

It features Halo mode which keeps your robot vacuums away from items like your pet's food and water bowls.

The vacuum is quick and easy to set-up.

Unlike other iRobot Roombas, this one comes with a virtual wall that will keep your robo vac in the rooms you want cleaned and out of the rooms you don't.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses a smart mapping technology to learn your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is currently 35% off, at $288, reduced from $550.

There is also the iRobot Roomba i4+ available for purchase ($650), but our research didn't justify its much higher price.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO:

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.

Reviewers praise the smart mapping feature that allows you to direct the robovac to clean specific rooms.

It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO has all the same smart features as the i3+ EVO. But the i4+ EVO boasts a 20% larger battery.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat.

"I can also see exactly where was cleaned on a post-cycle map."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO:

It offers a long-lasting battery life.









The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently 39% off, at $399, reduced from $800.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 28% off, at $199, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba j7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner with a 150-minute runtime delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

This vacuum bundle is currently 28% off at $748 (reduced from $1,039).

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle:

Give your home a comprehensive clean with a top-rated robot vacuum and robot mop.

Both devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Set up personalized cleaning schedules so the smart devices can clean while you're at work.

